Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo Are The First Artists To Be Announced To Perform At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Greedy
Tate McRae
374 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
413 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1113 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1267 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
122 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
330 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
431 entries in 20 charts
