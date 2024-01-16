Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 16/01/2024

Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo Are The First Artists To Be Announced To Perform At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
374 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
413 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1113 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1267 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
122 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
330 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
431 entries in 20 charts
Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo Are The First Artists To Be Announced To Perform At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award winners and current nominees Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will perform at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com. This first round of performers was unveiled earlier today on CBS and additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Seven-time GRAMMY® winner Billie Eilish is up for six GRAMMY Awards® this year: Record Of The Year ("What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), Song Of The Year ("What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), Best Pop Solo Performance ("What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Never Felt So Alone" with Labrinth), Best Song Written For Visual Media ("What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), and Best Music Video ("What Was I Made For?").

Three-time GRAMMY winner Dua Lipa is currently nominated for two GRAMMY Awards: Song Of The Year ("Dance The Night" [From The Motion Picture Barbie]) and Best Song Written For Visual Media ("Dance The Night" [From The Motion Picture Barbie]).

Three-time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo is up for six GRAMMYs® this year: Album Of The Year (GUTS), Record Of The Year ("vampire"), Song Of The Year ("vampire"), Best Pop Vocal Album (GUTS), Best Pop Solo Performance ("vampire"), and Best Rock Song ("ballad of a homeschooled girl").

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy® for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.

On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMYs content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.
*Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0106320 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0044550895690918 secs