6x-Grammy Nominee And Legendary Gospel Staple Ricky Dillard Shares "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus" Ft. Lisa Knowles-Smith Ahead Of LP Release

In 2019, after three decades in music, Ricky Dillard signed with Motown Gospel and, since then, has garnered multiple #1 radio singles, two GMA Dove Awards, and three GRAMMY Award nominations. In 2022, he was also honored with several New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Chicago native, James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award-recipient, and legendary gospel staple Ricky Dillard shares his latest single "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus" featuring Lisa Knowles-Smith, from his forthcoming album Choirmaster II, out January 26 via Motown Gospel. The new song and project is a perfect example of why Dillard is, and will always be, "the choirmaster." Decked out in purple robes (a nod to The Color Purple), his iconic The New Generation Chorale deliver a hand-clapping, harmony-stacked performance that is sure to get the listener out of their seat. "Jesus, Jesus, Jesus" is not just a song; it's a spiritual experience that resonates with the soul. Dillard's ability to curate a divine musical experience is evident in every note, and with Knowles-Smith by his side, the synergy between these two gospel powerhouses is nothing short of holy.Choirmaster II is poised to make an indelible mark on the gospel music landscape, reaffirming Ricky Dillard's status as a true maestro in the genre. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building, and fans can expect an album that not only uplifts the spirit, but also stands as a testament to the enduring power of gospel music. Get ready to be moved, inspired, and immersed in the heavenly sounds of Choirmaster II as Ricky Dillard continues to shape the terrain of gospel music with his unparalleled artistry.Recently, Dillard served as the gospel music arranger for the new film/musical adaption of The Color Purple starring Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and more - to which he brought a wealth of experience and musical expertise to. His unparalleled expertise in the genre, coupled with his profound understanding of the emotional and spiritual depth embedded in gospel music, made him the ideal collaborator for this iconic production. As a visionary in his own right, Dillard's involvement elevated the musical experience of The Color Purple, marrying soul-stirring narrative with uplifting resonance - creating an unforgettable cinematic and musical journey for audiences worldwide. Catch Dillard's cameo in the film during the very first scene!Choirmaster II Track Listing:I Love The LordJesus, Jesus, Jesus feat. Lisa Knowles SmithBless The LordNot Far Away feat. Jason ClaybornHold OnLord You're GreatFill Us Once AgainNobody Like JesusWhen I ThinkPray ThroughI Know What Prayer Can DoRevered by all as "The Choirmaster," Ricky Dillard is known for his one-of-a-kind stage presentation, dynamic sound, eccentric style, and all-around inimitable artistry. Along with his beloved choir, New G, Dillard has continued to blaze trails and carry the torch for choir music across the globe. His hit songs "There Is No Way," "More Abundantly," and " One More Chance " have repeatedly been used in viral social media moments across all platforms.In 2019, after three decades in music, Ricky Dillard signed with Motown Gospel and, since then, has garnered multiple #1 radio singles, two GMA Dove Awards, and three GRAMMY Award nominations. In 2022, he was also honored with several Stellar Awards, including the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.



