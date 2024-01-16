|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Singer/Songwriter Chris St John's Newest EP "With You" Now Shipping To Radio
Hot Songs Around The World
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
432 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
375 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
414 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
195 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1793 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
223 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Eric Roberson Stops By The Front Porch (Live Sessions) For A Live Freestyle Performance
The Noise Who Runs Defies Populism On New 'Come And Join The Beautiful' Army' EP Ft. Ian Pickering (Sneaker Pimps)
Ithaca, NY-Based Artist Rose Alaimo Releases High Energy 'Power Lines' Single On The Power Of Human Connection
Sony Music Masterworks Launches New Joint Venture With UK-Based Live Entertainment Company, Roast Productions
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Releases 'Murder On The Dancefloor' On 7' Vinyl For The First Time After Saltburn Resurgence
Universal Pictures Announce The Worldwide Theatrical Release Of A New Remixed And Remastered Version Of The Oscar-Winning Musical Masterpiece "Les Miserables"