Singer/Songwriter Chris St John's Newest EP "With You" Now Shipping To Radio

Produced and mixed by Michael Spriggs, the EP was engineered by Dave Hagan and cut at Darkhorse Studios in New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Nominated Singer/Songwriter Chris St John is set to release his new EP " With You " available Friday Jan 19th on all the major music platforms.The title track " With You " is the tale of a young couple just starting out, maturing through the years, making unforgettable memories and forming an unbreakable bond.We listen to the story of a family, struggling and succeeding, all the while keeping an endlessly strong faith, counting their blessings and building an everlasting love, together. On this truly timeless tune listeners are harkened back to a time when things were just simpler in life and priorities were in place. It's a celebratory song about growing up and growing old together with the love of your life, proudly, unabashedly, and unashamed. Life can be simple again when you prioritize what's important - love, hard work and perseverance."It's the true story of my life with my wife and family", said St John. Other selections include "Don't Ask Me", "Over Me", "When Leaves Begin to Fall", " She's Gone " and an additional acoustic version of " With You ".Produced and mixed by Michael Spriggs, the EP was engineered by Dave Hagan and cut at Darkhorse Studios in Franklin TN for HALO Records with some of Music City's most renowned session musicians James Mitchell, Alison Prestwood, Molly Cherryholmes, Dane Bryant, Steve Hinson, Wayne Killius and Steve Brewster.



