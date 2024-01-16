|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Thomas Nicholas Band Releases New Single "Better Than Home"
Hot Songs Around The World
Houdini
Dua Lipa
135 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
341 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
224 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
441 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
392 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
423 entries in 28 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
199 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
205 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
332 entries in 24 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1794 entries in 33 charts
Most read news of the week
Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter, Eric Roberson Stops By The Front Porch (Live Sessions) For A Live Freestyle Performance
The Noise Who Runs Defies Populism On New 'Come And Join The Beautiful' Army' EP Ft. Ian Pickering (Sneaker Pimps)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Releases 'Murder On The Dancefloor' On 7' Vinyl For The First Time After Saltburn Resurgence
Sony Music Masterworks Launches New Joint Venture With UK-Based Live Entertainment Company, Roast Productions
Universal Pictures Announce The Worldwide Theatrical Release Of A New Remixed And Remastered Version Of The Oscar-Winning Musical Masterpiece "Les Miserables"
Ithaca, NY-Based Artist Rose Alaimo Releases High Energy 'Power Lines' Single On The Power Of Human Connection