Alternative 16/01/2024

Thomas Nicholas Band Releases New Single "Better Than Home"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thomas Nicholas Band are currently writing original songs for their 7th studio album being produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as, Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (the Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T's) Matthew Kennedy (The Dangerous Summer) Adrian Estrella (Zebrahead), Ajay Popoff (LIT), Andrew Goldstein and more.
The latest single "Better Than Home" is out now!
Stream the track HERE: https://bfan.link/tnb-better-than-home

Thomas says, "While I was working in the studio with my producer Taylor Carroll (Kemikalfire, LIT), his friend Zac Barnett (American Authors) decided to stop by and say hello. Taylor grabbed a guitar and played him a chorus we were writing and before I knew what was happening, Zac started singing the melody what would become the opening versus for the song, "Better than Home"

I threw out some lyric ideas and then I tried to retract them because they were too personal ... Zac immediately suggested that those were the best kind of lyrics and that I should write about what I'm scared to talk about. So here I am with my heart on my shirtsleeve with this song.

To really drive it all home, the artwork includes a reflection of the first place I lived. A double wide trailer outside of Las Vegas. I will also be heading to my other hometown of Santa Cruz to film in the parking lot of the Catalyst - a venue that I finally got to perform at last year with Bowling For Soup."
Catch the Thomas Nicholas Band in the UK this March as part of the Naked AttracTour with Don't Panic and Who Saves The Hero? this March.

Thomas began his acting career on Who's the Boss? playing a young Tony Danza. At age 12, Nicholas embarked on a series of feature films that would shape his young adult career, including Rookie of the Year, A Kid in King Arthur's Court. By 18 he had recurring roles on hit TV shows like Party of Five and the role of Kevin Myers in the extremely successful American Pie franchise.
Nicholas is still acting and producing full time, his recent TV series UNDERDEVELOPED with Tom Arnold premiered Sept 8, 2023 and can be seen on Tubi, Amazon Freevee and Amazon Prime and will be released to Comcast on Dec 20th, 2023 and in Jan it will be available on BluRay in all Walmart locations. His latest feature film entitled, ADVERSE, was released to theaters in 2021 by Lionsgate, where he plays opposite Mickey Rourke, Lou Diamond Phillips, Penelope Ann Miller and Sean Astin. Both the TV series and film have received high praise from critics and audiences.
TNB's 2012 single MY GENERATION was included on the American Reunion soundtrack album, has received global radio play and been included on countless playlists gearing close to 1 million streams on Spotify. Last year, TNB recorded 1999 a parody of Bowling For Soup's 1985.

UK Tour Dates:
22 MARCH King Tut's Wah Wah Hut : Glasgow, SCT
23 MARCH The Key Club : Leeds, ENG
24 MARCH Rescue Rooms : Nottingham, ENG
25 MARCH Exchange : Bristol, ENG
26 MARCH The BOILEROOM : Guilford, ENG
27 MARCH The Globe Cardiff : Cardiff, WAL
28 MARCH The Deaf Institute : Manchester, ENG
29 MARCH Camden Assembly : London, ENG
30 MARCH The Craufurd Arms (Live Music Venue) : Milton Keynes, ENG

https://www.facebook.com/TINband
https://www.instagram.com/TINband
https://twitter.com/TINband
https://www.youtube.com/TINband
https://shop.sbam.rocks
www.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKS
www.instagram.com/sbamrocks






