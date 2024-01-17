Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 17/01/2024

Symphonic Metal Band ANA Perform A Passionate, Bittersweet Reminiscence In "Moth" Music Video, Debut EP Album Out March 29, 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Symphonic metal band ANA perform a passionate, bittersweet reminiscence in "Moth" music video & single, EP album 'The Art of Letting Go' out March 29, 2024
Watch the new "Moth" music video via YouTube, and stream the single on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music and more at this location

New EP album The Art of Letting Go is out March 29, 2024. Pre-order / Pre-save at this location
Watch "Moth" by ANA now!
ANA are a female-fronted symphonic metal band from Melbourne (Australia). Their sound is suspenseful, mysterious, and soulful, and they just premiered a new music video and single entitled "Moth". This is the first single & music video taken from their upcoming EP album The Art of Letting Go which is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Josh Mak & Anna Khristenko, recorded & mixed by Chris Themelco (Eye of the Enemy, Colour & Shade, Naberus) at Monolith Studios, and mastered by Thomas 'Plec' Johansson (Groove Armada, Soilwork, Mayhem) at The Panic Room Studio, and the music video was directed by Aaron Mak.
"Moth is one of my favorite songs from the EP because it commences and concludes with a gentle melody, whereas the middle of the song emanates a passionate heat" says lead vocalist Anna Khristenko. "I found this an apt reflection of who I am as a person. From the beginning I knew I wanted to feature a ballerina to physically manifest both the beauty and pain associated with passion. We found the lovely Carol Green who has performed with Australia's National ballet company, The Australian Ballet. She was mentored by Sulamith Messerer, a prominent Russian ballerina and choreographer who played a key role in establishing the Tokyo Ballet. Carol brought an irreplaceable quality to her performance that extended beyond mere technical skill. Utilizing the act of ballet, she conveyed the bittersweet nostalgia of returning to a familiar action and the conflicting feelings that follow, all whilst being a truly kind, elegant and exquisite person to work with."

Director Aaron Mak adds, "The song is about irrational passion; the inevitability that no matter how many times you have been hurt, you continuously fly towards the light, like a Moth to the flame. We portray this with the simultaneous actions of the band's passionate performance, and the seasoned ballerina's emotionally charged performance. To ultimately reveal that the ballerina is a future version of Anna, we demonstrate that love and passion can take a hold of us beyond the boundaries of our bodies, our minds and even time itself."

The new EP album by Ana is entitled The Art of Letting Go and the record is a portrait of passionate emotions bared to the bone, the skin peeled back on our hearts showing new vibrant colors. Vocalist Anna Khristenko offers us an intimate vocal that is mesmerizing, smooth, and ethereal, yet also rocking, sassy, and badass. Like a magic carpet ride through mist and shadows, the band creates a sense of suspense and payoff like some mystic noir-setting suddenly becoming a lighted path to an absolutely beautiful music that is addictive, catchy, and hauntingly vivid. The arrangements on this record are dynamically intriguing and sonically satisfying. The rhythm guitar patterns are crisp and full, the lead solos electrifying, and the keys used inventively as lead, background, and counterpoint in a variety of soundscapes. The bass is all balls and bottom, and the drums alternate between a deep groove, a force on the march, and flares and fireworks in hummingbird sixteenths smooth as late autumn dusk. Altogether, this record makes the chaotic parts of life seem poetic, and it reinforces to us that there is still room for radiance in our souls, in our lives, in the world. The Art of Letting Go was produced by Josh Mak & Anna Khristenko, recorded & mixed by Chris Themelco (Eye of the Enemy, Colour & Shade, Naberus) at Monolith Studios, and mastered by Thomas 'Plec' Johansson (Groove Armada, Soilwork, Mayhem) at The Panic Room Studio. The Art of Letting Go will be released on March 29, 2024 by Eclipse Records.

Pre-order / Pre-save The Art of Letting Go at https://ffm.to/anaart
For more information about Ana and their "Moth" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer.

The Art of Letting Go track listing:
01. I'm Not the One
02. Scars
03. Ouroboros
04. Sirens (Remastered)
05. Moth

Ana lineup
Anna Khristenko (Vocals), Josh Mak (Guitar), Tory Giamba (Bass), Cleveland Beckford Gonzalez (Drums), Matt Williamson (Keys).






