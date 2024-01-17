Symphonic Metal Band ANA Perform A Passionate, Bittersweet Reminiscence In "Moth" Music Video, Debut EP Album Out March 29, 2024



Watch the new "Moth" music video via YouTube, and stream the single on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon



New EP album The Art of Letting Go is out March 29, 2024. Pre-order / Pre-save at this location

Watch "Moth" by ANA now!

ANA are a female-fronted symphonic metal band from Melbourne (Australia). Their sound is suspenseful, mysterious, and soulful, and they just premiered a new music video and single entitled "Moth". This is the first single & music video taken from their upcoming EP album The Art of Letting Go which is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024 via Eclipse Records. The album was produced by Josh Mak & Anna Khristenko, recorded & mixed by Chris Themelco (Eye of the Enemy, Colour & Shade, Naberus) at Monolith Studios, and mastered by

"Moth is one of my favorite songs from the EP because it commences and concludes with a gentle melody, whereas the middle of the song emanates a passionate heat" says lead vocalist Anna Khristenko. "I found this an apt reflection of who I am as a person. From the beginning I knew I wanted to feature a ballerina to physically manifest both the beauty and pain associated with passion. We found the lovely Carol Green who has performed with Australia's



Director



The new EP album by Ana is entitled The Art of Letting Go and the record is a portrait of passionate emotions bared to the bone, the skin peeled back on our hearts showing new vibrant colors. Vocalist Anna Khristenko offers us an intimate vocal that is mesmerizing, smooth, and ethereal, yet also rocking, sassy, and badass. Like a magic carpet ride through mist and shadows, the band creates a sense of suspense and payoff like some mystic noir-setting suddenly becoming a lighted path to an absolutely beautiful music that is addictive, catchy, and hauntingly vivid. The arrangements on this record are dynamically intriguing and sonically satisfying. The rhythm guitar patterns are crisp and full, the lead solos electrifying, and the keys used inventively as lead, background, and counterpoint in a variety of soundscapes. The bass is all balls and bottom, and the drums alternate between a deep groove, a force on the march, and flares and fireworks in hummingbird sixteenths smooth as late autumn dusk. Altogether, this record makes the chaotic parts of life seem poetic, and it reinforces to us that there is still room for radiance in our souls, in our lives, in the world. The Art of Letting Go was produced by Josh Mak & Anna Khristenko, recorded & mixed by Chris Themelco (Eye of the Enemy, Colour & Shade, Naberus) at Monolith Studios, and mastered by



Pre-order / Pre-save The Art of Letting Go at https://ffm.to/anaart

For more information about Ana and their "Moth" music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer.



The Art of Letting Go track listing:

01. I'm Not the One

02. Scars

03. Ouroboros

04. Sirens (Remastered)

05. Moth



Ana lineup

