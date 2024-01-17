EA Sports Presents The Madden Bowl Headlined By Green Day And Featuring Big Boi Hits Las Vegas For Super Bowl LVIII



EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When the world converges on Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, EA SPORTS will hit football's biggest stage with EA SPORTS Presents The Madden Bowl, an event that highlights the brand's unique position at the intersection of sports, culture and entertainment. The multi-dimensional event at the House of Blues on Friday, Feb. 9 features the conclusion of the most-played season in Madden NFL Championship Series history, interactive experiences and unforgettable performances by GRAMMY-nominated platinum artist, BRELAND, 6x GRAMMY-winning rapper, Big Boi, who will be joined by special guest and GRAMMY winner, Killer Mike, and 4x GRAMMY winners and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Green Day."The Super Bowl is a moment where the world comes together in celebration of football, and we love being part of it with our fans, our partners at the NFL, and everyone who loves the sport," said Andrea Hopelain, GM & SVP of Publishing for EA SPORTS. "We're thrilled Madden Bowl is back bigger than ever, with the brightest stars from sport, music, gaming and entertainment to kick off the biggest weekend in football.""Prepare your ears because we're gonna bring the loudest show of Super Bowl weekend! Stoked to reunite with Madden NFL and remind the world that rock and football go together like EA SPORTS and It's In The Game!!" - Green Day"Las Vegas isn't ready for the show we're about to bring! Madden Bowl will be the party of Friday night and as a longtime fan of Madden, I can't wait to put on a show with my boy Killer Mike to celebrate another Super Bowl with EA SPORTS." - Big Boi"I've had almost every single Madden NFL since 2003, and as the smallest kid in my class with no athletic future, it gave me a chance to feel like a professional football player when I turned it on. Playing Madden Bowl is a full circle moment in my life and I couldn't be more excited." - BRELANDIn addition to music performances, EA SPORTS Presents The Madden Bowl will host the grand finale of the Madden NFL 24 Championship Series in front of a live audience, where two of the world's best players will travel to Las Vegas to vie for their share of the $1 million prize pool and title of Ultimate Madden Bowl champion. Fans across the globe can tune into the Ultimate Madden Bowl on Twitch and YouTube at 6:30 p.m. PST on Friday, Feb 9.Throughout Super Bowl Week, EA SPORTS and Madden NFL will bring even more experiences opportunities for football fans in Las Vegas, and around the world, to celebrate their fandom across events, community activations, athlete appearances, and incredible digital content, both in and out of the game. Exciting details will be announced in the days ahead as the big game approaches.Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.



