Emmy Awards 2024 Full Winners List

Live Variety Special: New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 75th annual Emmy Awards, the latest in awards season, took place last night after a fourth-month delay due to Hollywood strikes by writers and actors.Succession achieved significant victories, securing the best drama series award along with three acting accolades (a first for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook), as well as honors for writing and directing. The Bear experienced a nearly identical triumph, marking its first eligibility at the Emmys and claiming two awards for creator Christopher Storer, along with the best comedy series title and three acting awards. While Beef had to share some of its glory with fellow limited series winners Black Bird (for supporting actor Paul Walter Hauser) and Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (for supporting actress winner Niecy Nash-Betts), the Netflix series excelled in writing, directing, and performances by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, ultimately earning the best limited series prize. Reflecting a recent trend at the Emmys, three shows dominated the majority of the awards.Here is the full list of nominees and winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards: Drama Series: SuccessionActor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, SuccessionActress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, SuccessionSupporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, SuccessionSupporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White LotusGuest Actor in a Drama Series: Nick Offerman, The Last of UsGuest Actress in a Drama Series: Storm Reid, The Last of UsWriting for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("Connor's Wedding")Directing for a Drama Series: Mark Mylod, Succession ("Connor's Wedding")Comedy Series: The BearActor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The BearActress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott ElementarySupporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The BearSupporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The BearGuest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson, Ted LassoGuest Actress in a Comedy Series: Judith Light, Poker FaceWriting for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, The Bear ("System")Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, The Bear ("Review")Limited Series: BeefActor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Steven Yeun, BeefActress in a Limited Series or TV Movie : Ali Wong, BeefSupporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black BirdSupporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Niecey Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryWriting for a Limited Series: Lee Sung Jin, Beef ("The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain")Directing for a Limited Series : Lee Sung Jin, Beef ("Figures of Light")Reality Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag RaceReality Host: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag RaceVariety Scripted Series: Last Week Tonight With John OliverWriting for a Variety or Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John OliverTalk Series: The Daily Show With Trevor NoahLive Variety Special: Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium



