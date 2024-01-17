Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 17/01/2024

Emmy Awards 2024 Full Winners List

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
374 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
413 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1113 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1267 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
122 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
330 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
431 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The 75th annual Emmy Awards, the latest in awards season, took place last night after a fourth-month delay due to Hollywood strikes by writers and actors.
Succession achieved significant victories, securing the best drama series award along with three acting accolades (a first for Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook), as well as honors for writing and directing. The Bear experienced a nearly identical triumph, marking its first eligibility at the Emmys and claiming two awards for creator Christopher Storer, along with the best comedy series title and three acting awards. While Beef had to share some of its glory with fellow limited series winners Black Bird (for supporting actor Paul Walter Hauser) and Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (for supporting actress winner Niecy Nash-Betts), the Netflix series excelled in writing, directing, and performances by Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, ultimately earning the best limited series prize. Reflecting a recent trend at the Emmys, three shows dominated the majority of the awards.

Here is the full list of nominees and winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards:
Drama Series: Succession
Actor in a Drama Series: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook, Succession
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession ("Connor's Wedding")
Directing for a Drama Series: Mark Mylod, Succession ("Connor's Wedding")
Comedy Series: The Bear
Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Judith Light, Poker Face
Writing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, The Bear ("System")
Directing for a Comedy Series: Christopher Storer, The Bear ("Review")
Limited Series: Beef
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Steven Yeun, Beef
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie : Ali Wong, Beef
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie: Niecey Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Writing for a Limited Series: Lee Sung Jin, Beef ("The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain")
Directing for a Limited Series : Lee Sung Jin, Beef ("Figures of Light")
Reality Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
Reality Host: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Variety Scripted Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Writing for a Variety or Talk Series: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Talk Series: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Live Variety Special: Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium






