Grammy-Nominated Singer Tyla Goes RIAA Platinum With "Water"

Tyla's music pushes boundaries. Infused with her vibrant personality, her songs offer an innovative take on pop and R&B, shimmering with the euphoria of South African amapiano, and an otherworldly approach to production that makes every track feel like something totally new. Tyla's emotionally rich music began when she was just 12, penning songs in her diary, which led to writing and singing more seriously as a high schooler. Ever since, she's been guided by her intuition, which has her primed to build out her fan base and maximize her reach. She's focused on the year ahead, performing and crafting her debut studio album, with the same intention from when she began. Signed to Epic Records through a joint venture with Johannesburg/New York-based Fax Records, and co-managed by We Make New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Few are poised to have the 2024 Tyla is about to have. The South African star's hit single, "Water," dominated the year and earned the 21-year-old singer and Amapiano/Pop star her first career GRAMMY award nomination. Now, just before Tyla heads to Los Angeles for this year's ceremony as " Water " competes for "Best African Music Performance," she enjoys another career landmark: " Water " is certified RIAA platinum!It's been a deserved ascent for Tyla who has cemented herself as one of the brightest stars in music this past year. In addition to scoring Top 20 placements on a variety of global Billboard charts, Tyla's " Water " also received multi-platinum certifications in South Africa (3x) and Brazil (2x), as well as additional platinum certifications in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. Gold certifications were achieved in UK, France, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden, Greece, Turkey and Belgium, - a massive global hit in every sense of the term. Stateside, " Water " peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, a coveted Top 10 placement as a solo artist, making her the highest charting African female soloist in Hot 100 history.The song has also spawned two remixes—one with Travis Scott, the other with Marshmello—that feature two globally renowned artists that help achieve Tyla's stated mission: to bring her native sound of Amapiano to new ears and audiences.Tyla has turned everything she's touched into gold in the last six months. To end the year, Tyla delivered a multitude of high profile live performances, capitalizing off the notoriety she gained by making her national TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October.The 'Fallon' set has been viewed over eight million times online, just the beginning of Tyla's TV prowess. On the season finale of The Voice, NBC's Emmy-winning singing competition program, Tyla's scene stealing performances of " Water " and "Truth or Dare" helped the show conclude its 24th season with a bang. On the very last day of 2023, on ABC's legendary Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast, Tyla punctuated her star-turning year with one final 2023 performance of the song that took the world by storm. Even President Barack Obama named " Water " as one of his favorite songs of the year during his annual playlist reveal.In March, Tyla will release her self-titled debut album, which is currently available for pre-order. The album will feature " Water " as well as focus tracks " On & On " and "Truth Or Dare," each of which began generating its own momentum to close 2023. Tyla's live debut of "On & On," which she delivered via world-renowned studio performance platform COLORS, has surpassed one million views, as has the official visualizer for "Truth Or Dare," which approaches two million views."I'm very excited," says Tyla of her upcoming debut album. "Because when I listen back to the album, I'm like, the people are not ready!"Tyla's music pushes boundaries. Infused with her vibrant personality, her songs offer an innovative take on pop and R&B, shimmering with the euphoria of South African amapiano, and an otherworldly approach to production that makes every track feel like something totally new. Tyla's emotionally rich music began when she was just 12, penning songs in her diary, which led to writing and singing more seriously as a high schooler. Ever since, she's been guided by her intuition, which has her primed to build out her fan base and maximize her reach. She's focused on the year ahead, performing and crafting her debut studio album, with the same intention from when she began. Signed to Epic Records through a joint venture with Johannesburg/New York-based Fax Records, and co-managed by We Make Music and Africa Creative Agency, Tyla is poised to achieve international dominance with style, soul, and spirit.



