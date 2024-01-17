Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 17/01/2024

Mumford & Sons + Pharrell Share New Single 'Good People'

Hot Songs Around The World

Greedy
Tate McRae
374 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
413 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1113 entries in 25 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1267 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
319 entries in 24 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
198 entries in 16 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
283 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
122 entries in 25 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
330 entries in 19 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
431 entries in 20 charts
Mumford & Sons + Pharrell Share New Single 'Good People'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mumford & Sons and Pharrell are excited to share "Good People," a new collaborative single through Gentlemen of The Road/Glassnote Records.
Mumford & Sons and Pharrell began their friendship over ten years ago while touring festivals and had always talked about making music together. Last summer, with the band back out on the road headlining a string of global festival shows, they reconnected at Pharrell's "SOMETHING IN THE WATER" festival at Virginia Beach.

Their mutual admiration and respect had only grown over the years, and they decided to join up in New York and then Paris to write and record some new songs together, with Pharrell producing. A new track, "Good People" burst into fruition out of the joy, hope and energy in the room.

The spark of this song has generated a lot of excitement, so Mumford & Sons have decided to kick off 2024 with the release of this first single. It also marks the British band's first new music in five years. It's timely too, with Pharrell asking Mumford & Sons if he could feature "Good People" in his Louis Vuitton Men's Autumn/Winter runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 16.

The band are set to attend the show, performing "Good People" for the first time in a special short live set for all in attendance. Alongside his production of the track, Pharrell also joins the band on backing vocals, and together they invited the Native Vocalists, a 6-piece dynamic vocal choir from the USA and Canada, hailing from their respective Native American Tribes within the Northern Great Plains.

The Native Vocalists feature on "Good People" and will also join the band and Pharrell in Paris for this first live performance. Mumford & Sons are Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett and Ted Dwane.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0757029 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0046660900115967 secs