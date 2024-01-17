Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 17/01/2024

Ruling On Motley Crue's Legal Battle With Mick Mars
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The legendary rock band Motley Crue has been embroiled in a legal tussle with their former guitarist, Mick Mars, since April. The conflict ignited when Mars accused the band of financial misconduct following his retirement. He alleged that the band was attempting to cheat him financially, leading to a heated legal dispute.

The Court's Ruling

A significant development occurred in this ongoing battle when a Los Angeles judge ruled against Motley Crue. The band was found to have delayed the provision of documents to Mars, despite repeated requests from the guitarist and his representatives. The judge, James C. Chalfant, stated that Mars' requests were reasonable and that the band's failure to comply in a timely manner was tantamount to refusal. As a result, Mars was awarded attorney fees.

The Band's Delayed Compliance

The judge highlighted that Motley Crue claimed to have provided all requested documents to Mars in November. However, they subsequently handed over an additional 1,372 pages of records in early December. This delay was criticized by the judge, who emphasized that these documents should have been produced without Mars having to prod the band.

Ongoing Legal Battle

Despite the court's decision, the core dispute between Motley Crue and Mars remains unresolved. The primary issue, concerning Mars' claims of being illegally severed from the band, is scheduled for arbitration later in the year.

Both Parties Claim Victory

Interestingly, both sides have claimed victory following the recent ruling. Mars' attorney, Ed McPherson, expressed satisfaction, stating that the judgment was a significant win for Mars, as it acknowledged the unfair treatment he had been subjected to by the band. On the other hand, Motley Crue's representatives focused on the judge dismissing Mars' further legal filings, considering them moot after the decision. They emphasized that the band had fulfilled its obligations by providing the documents, even going beyond what was legally required.

The Future of the Dispute

The legal battle between Motley Crue and Mick Mars is far from over. With the main issue yet to be resolved through arbitration, the music world eagerly awaits the final outcome of this high-profile dispute.






