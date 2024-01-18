Alicia Keys Soulcare Launches In The Amazon Premium Beauty Store





Bringing Keys Soulcare to the Amazon Premium Beauty community marks a milestone in the brand's mission to help others unlock the beauty that is already within. Alicia, who has always struggled with her skin, was inspired to create a different kind of beauty line - one that encourages us to take care of our whole self through rituals that help uplift and empower you, with efficacious offerings. To do this, Alicia worked closely with Dr. Renée Snyder, a board-certified dermatologist - who as a teen also struggled with her skin - to create gentle, multi-tasking formulas, always cruelty free.



With gentle yet powerful formulas featuring the best of modern skin science combined with time-proven ancient botanicals and minerals like malachite, Manuka honey, and Hojicha powder, Keys Soulcare delivers transformative skin benefits for a skin-nourishing, soul-nurturing experience. Alicia's personally written affirmations - which are etched into every jar - help transform everyday skincare routines into an empowering soulcare ritual of positivity and self-love. The soulful color of the collection, named "blurple" - a deep purple-blue - is inspired by Alicia's love of crystals, particularly amethyst, a stone known for clarity and healing.



Within the Keys Soulcare store, Amazon customers will find a unique Offering Selector, to help you find a customized soulcare ritual based on skin type and favorite affirmations.

"When we create the space to honor ourselves, through a connection between skin and soul, we can unlock a whole new side of ourselves and celebrate the strength and beauty that is already inside each of us," said Alicia. "And now with Amazon Premium Beauty we are expanding that space to welcome a whole new community that I am overjoyed to have join us on this very special journey."

"Keys Soulcare is a celebration of individuality, spirituality and loving your whole self," said Kory Marchisotto, President, Keys Soulcare. "By unveiling our Amazon Premium Beauty store, we are able to introduce our empowering philosophy and highly efficacious, clinically proven formulas to a new, diverse audience - welcoming them into an immersive shopping experience that uplifts and inspires you to discover the beauty within yourself."

"At Amazon Premium Beauty, we're always looking for ways to expand our selection and offer our customers trusted options that help them look and feel like their most confident self," said Ali Kole, Head of Premium Beauty, Amazon. "We're so impressed with the creativity and passion



Amazon Live with Alicia Keys: "Get Ready With Soul" - Alicia will personally debut Keys Soulcare on Amazon Live today, January 17, 2024 at 3:30PM PT / 6:30PM ET. This hour-long, shoppable livestream with Alicia will also feature inspiring guests, Dr. Renée Snyder and Alicia's longtime makeup artist Ayako Yoshimura. Alicia and friends will open up the connection between skin and soul by sharing their personal skincare journeys and introduce a new "Get Ready with Soul" campaign. A fresh twist on the "Get Ready with Me" social media trend, "Get Ready with Soul" brings to light how we can be more purposeful and powerful, and show up for ourselves when we elevate daily routines to empowering rituals with Keys Soulcare.



Keys Soulcare will invite its community to develop their own "Get Ready with Soul" rituals and share them with friends and followers on social media in the weeks ahead.



"Get Ready with Soul" will also feature a Soulcare Calculator, that invites you to rediscover and reclaim the Soulcare minutes missing in your day. Launching in early February, experience the Soulcare Calculator for yourself at keyssoulcare.com.



The New Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil: During the livestream, Alicia will debut the new Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil. Safe for oily and acne-prone complexions, Alicia will share how this offering redefines how a facial oil performs - and how even those who have been skeptical of oils, like Alicia herself, can enjoy the benefits of this uniquely nourishing, plumping, replenishing non-comedogenic formula.



The vegan, fragrance-free and cruelty free formula is gentle yet potent, with an innovative blend of squalane, vitamin oils and antioxidants, supporting the skin's moisture barrier to help restore soft, supple and balanced skin. In a four-week consumer perception test of the Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil, 94% agreed skin was replenished and 97% agreed skin was softer the morning after use.



The affirmation for the Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil, "I am good to myself," reminds us to make space for the things that benefit us and bring us joy. "There is Radical change possible with self-love," says Alicia. "Soulcare is giving yourself time for yourself."



Stay up-to-date with all things Keys Soulcare by following us across our social channels: Instagram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube, and be sure to check out the Keys Soulcare Amazon brand store at amazon.com/keyssoulcare.



