Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For New Musical Movie Event "This Is Me Now"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Before she stars in the big screen adaptation of Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jennifer Lopez is turning her upcoming album into a movie musical. This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, the Dave Meyers-directed movie musical companion to her album, will be released on February 16. The album, "This Is Me...Now," will be released on the same day.The trailer, which includes a nod to Singin' in the Rain, reveals that the film will include Ben Affleck, Derek Hough, Jenifer Lewis, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Fat Joe, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadghuru.The film is decribed as a "narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing," created by Lopez and Meyers. It will serve as an "introspective retrospective" of Lopez's life and career.The film will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Nuyorican/BMG will distribute the highly anticipated This Is Me…Now: The Album.Last month, it was announced that Lopez would lead the film adaptation of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's 1993 Broadway musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Adapted and directed by Bill Condon, rehearsals are slated to begin in February with filming planned for April in New Jersey. Watch the new trailer here:



