News
Pop / Rock 18/01/2024

Ariana Grande To Release New Album 'Eternal Sunshine' On March 8, 2024

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ariana Grande will release her new album "Eternal Sunshine" on March 8. The album announcement follows the release of her new single, "yes, and?," on January 12. The lead single was accompanied by a new music video.

A tracklist, including potential collaborations and how many songs will be featured, is currently being kept under wraps.

The Grammy winner is currently back at work, filming the final scenes for the film adaptation of Wicked. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie musical only had 10 days left of filming.

The album is confirmed to include work from producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.






