Multi-Award Winning Singer/Songwriter ERIC ROBERSON Releases New Song, "Here For You" & Announces His "30th Anniversary Tour Starring ERIC ROBERSON"

In 2017, Eric created "The Process", a forum in which he invites fans to navigate through his creative experience. It allows fans to listen and comment to unreleased songs, thereby being a part of the "process" of making music. "We are losing so much of the culture that went with listening to music. Letting the fans watch us create the albums was our way of bringing some of the old music culture back." says Eric. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "HERE FOR YOU," is the latest installment of Eric Roberson continuously releasing new music for his fans. This beautiful ballad joins the previous released songs of the series; "Things Meant For Me", " I Apologize ", and "Just Don't Hold It In." This February, music lovers abroad will be treated to an official new single from one of the genres most prolific songwriters, Eric Roberson, as he prepares for the release of the beautifully written, "YOU".Also in February, Eric Roberson will kick-off his "30th Anniversary Tour" starring Eric Roberson. The tour will kick-off in Pittsburgh, PA, on February 10th, followed by Eric's return to The Kennedy Center with "An Evening of Love," on Valentine's Day. For additional tour dates, visit EricRobersonMusic.com.Whether over the course of his seventeen beloved LPs (2001's The Esoteric Movement to 2022's Lessons) or through songwriting/production/vocal collaborations with the likes of Jill Scott, Dwele, Musiq Soulchild, Vivian Green, DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Spinna and others, fine-tuned R&B music ears have come to recognize and make a somewhat spiritual connection with his everyday relatable, multi-influenced vibe which mirrors their own lives and experiences. "It's R&B and soul music, but I'm a hip-hop dude," Eric replies, of his influences as it relates to his music's appeal.Indeed, nothing less than heartfelt gratitude for the blessing of being able to continue releasing music through his very own Blue Erro Soul Entertainment, as well as accolades which have included two successive Grammy nominations for "Best Urban/Alternative Performance" (for "A Tale of two" in 2010; " Still " in 2011), a BET J Virtual Award for "Underground Artist of the Year" (2008), being distinguished as the first independent artist to be nominated for a BET Award in 2007 and sold-out tours throughout the world is what makes Eric Roberson, "The Soul Man himself".As a GRAMMY Award-nominee, Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Howard University alum, Eric Roberson continues to break boundaries as an independent artist in an industry dominated by major labels, manufactured sounds and mainstream radio. Eric has achieved major milestones in his career, from being a successful songwriter and producer for notable artists such as Jill Scott, Musiq Soulchild, Dwele, Vivian Green and countless others, to headlining sold out tours across the country.Eric is celebrating over twenty years as an independent artist, creating "Honest Music" since 2001, which has afforded him the artistic freedom that isn't typically offered in the mainstream music industry.In 2020, Eric used this unprecedented time of solitude from the world to immerse himself creatively. With this, he created a powerful album, entitled "Hear from Here", a musical cry out to its listeners who longed for a sound of hope. Roberson describes "Hear from Here" as an "act of service" to his devoted fans. In 2022, Mr. Soul himself, released his 17th studio album, " Lessons " to rave reviews. The album has gone to become a fan-favorite around the world. He later recorded the TOP 20 Billboard R&B song, " Lessons " (Remix) featuring Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn and Kevin Ross to instant success. This superstar collaboration led to a surprise performance appearance at Verzuz battle featuring Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild, which left soul-music aficionados wanting more. He also recently released his first book, "LESSONS" (100 Thoughts on Life & Love).Eric is a former Professor at the legendary Berklee College of Music in Boston. When asked about the position he stated that, "It was an opportunity that I couldn't refuse. I truly believe that at all times we are teachers and students. I not only love teaching the students but learning from them as well."In 2017, Eric created "The Process", a forum in which he invites fans to navigate through his creative experience. It allows fans to listen and comment to unreleased songs, thereby being a part of the "process" of making music. "We are losing so much of the culture that went with listening to music. Letting the fans watch us create the albums was our way of bringing some of the old music culture back." says Eric.



