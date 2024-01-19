Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 19/01/2024

Singer/Songwriter Larry Thomas Moore Jr. Shares Latest Single 'Our Feelings'

Singer/Songwriter Larry Thomas Moore Jr. Shares Latest Single 'Our Feelings'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Larry Thomas Moore Jr., a seasoned musician boasting an impressive 28-year career, is embarking on an exhilarating new chapter as a solo artist. Larry's latest single, 'Our Feelings,' is a captivating Americana-rock track that serves as a cautionary tale about the complexities of probing someone's true emotions.

In 'Our Feelings,' Larry masterfully crafts a soundscape that mirrors the emotional intricacies of annoyance and anger. From the raw strumming patterns on the guitar to the track's escalating intensity, the song showcases Larry's innate ability to evoke genuine emotion through his musical prowess. The narrative unfolds, urging caution against delving into someone's feelings, as the response might not align with expectations.

Our Feelings' stands as a testament to Larry's musical artistry, building on the success of his previously released 2023 singles - 'Lower Your Hands,' 'Not Afraid,' and 'Lovely Eyes.' These tracks garnered acclaim from diverse media outlets and enjoyed widespread airplay in both the United States and the United Kingdom, solidifying Larry's distinctive presence in the contemporary music landscape.

As Larry Thomas Moore Jr. embarks on this exciting solo venture, 'Our Feelings' serves as a powerful introduction to a new chapter in his musical journey. The single not only captures the essence of Larry's seasoned artistry but also hints at the creative heights he is set to achieve as he gears up for further releases throughout 2024.
www.facebook.com/LarryThomasMooreJr
www.youtube.com/@LarryThomasMooreJr.






