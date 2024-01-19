|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Chaka Khan's 'Chaka' Available March 22 On CD And Vinyl
Hot Songs Around The World
Santa Tell Me
Ariana Grande
427 entries in 22 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
330 entries in 19 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
453 entries in 21 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
224 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
433 entries in 20 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
376 entries in 26 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
415 entries in 28 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
199 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
195 entries in 19 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
320 entries in 24 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1794 entries in 33 charts
Most read news of the week
Elton John Won An Emmy For His Disney+ Concert Special "Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"
Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo Are The First Artists To Be Announced To Perform At The 66th Annual Grammy Awards