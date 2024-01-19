Chaka Khan's 'Chaka' Available March 22 On CD And Vinyl





10. "I Was Made To Love Him" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chaka Khan earned her spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, capping a remarkable five-decade career highlighted by her 10 Grammy Awards.In celebration, Rhino is reissuing her solo albums with newly remastered sound by Bernie Grundman. The series begins with the record that started it all. CHAKA will arrive March 22 on 1CD and 1LP, with a special red-vinyl version available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.After recording a string of platinum albums as the lead singer of the influential funk band Rufus (" Tell Me Something Good " and " Sweet Thing "), Khan embarked on her solo journey in 1978 with CHAKA. The album continued the singer's hot streak, achieving platinum status and establishing Khan as a hitmaker in her own right with the anthemic first single, "I'm Every Woman."The song topped the R&B chart and crossed over to the pop chart, reaching #21 on the Hot 100 and Top 20 in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. It became one of her signature songs, earning Khan a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Vocal Performance.The reissue of CHAKA includes a heartfelt note from Khan, expressing her gratitude for the people who helped her make the album, such as Ashford & Simpson, George Benson, Stevie Wonder, and Arif Mardin. "Together, we created career-defining moments with hits like 'I'm Every Woman,' as well as special songs like 'Roll Me Through the Rushes' and 'Some Love.' Now that the music has been beautifully remastered, I'm thrilled to share it with new generations. Each note carries a piece of my heart, and I hope it finds a special place in yours."Stay tuned for more Chaka Khan reissues coming later this year, including Naughty and What Cha' Gonna Do for Me.CHAKA Track Listing:1. " I'm Every Woman 2. "Love Has Fallen On Me"3. "Roll Me Through The Rushes"4. "Sleep On It"5. "Life Is A Dance"6. "We Got The Love"7. "Some Love"8. "A Woman In A Man's World"9. "The Message In The Middle Of The Bottom"10. "I Was Made To Love Him"



