Jethro Tull 'The Chateau D'herouville Sessions' Remixed By Steven Wilson On Vinyl For The First Time

4. Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day (1974 WarChild Mix) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prior to the release of their A Passion Play album in 1973, Jethro Tull recorded three sides of a double album at the Château d'Hérouville studio near Paris, France. Things did not go well, and the project was aborted.In the summer of 1972, the band was riding high on the crest of a popularity wave, as they sold out huge arenas on the back of their critically acclaimed, chart-topping fifth album, Thick As A Brick. They went into the renowned studio, where the likes of David Bowie, Elton John, Pink Floyd and Cat Stevens had previously recorded. The band quickly nicknamed it 'Chateau D'isaster' after a series of equipment failures, bed bugs and food poisoning.After a band meeting where the decision was made to return to the UK, they part-recorded a treasure trove of quirky material on master tapes, which were ferried back to continue to work on in London - only to decide to start over with a whole new album project, which was to become A Passion Play, released in 1973.And so the Château tapes became the great lost album of Tull mythology until 20 years later when Ian Anderson reworked and completed most of the original material to release on the Nightcap album as the Chateau d'Isaster Tapes. Then, in 2013, they received a make-over by Steven Wilson, for inclusion on the A Passion Play: An Extended Performance book-set. Now, for the first time, these recordings will be available on vinyl. The Château D'Hérouville Sessions will be released as a 2LP set on March 15.About the album, Ian Anderson says, "There are some good things going on there, and I really quite like the songs which had lyrics, lots of theatrical references such as the bomb in the dressing room. I was trying to create this idea of the world of theatre somehow mirroring the real life outside on the streets and in society."TRACKLISTING:Side 11. The Big Top2. Scenario3. Audition4. Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day5. Sailor6. No RehearsalSide 21. Left Right2. Solitare3. Critique Oblique (Part I)4. Critique Oblique (Part II)Side 31. Animelee (1st Dance)2. Animelee (2nd Dance)3. The Story of the Hare Who Lost His Spectacles4. Law of the Bungle (Part I)5. Tiger Toon6. Law of the Bungle (Part II)Side 41. Chateau D'isaster Tapes (Scenario/Audition/No Rehearsal) (1988 Box Set Mix)2. Only Solitare (1974 WarChild Mix)3. The Story of the Hare Who Lost His Spectacles (1973 A Passion Play Mix)4. Skating Away On The Thin Ice Of The New Day (1974 WarChild Mix)



