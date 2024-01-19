DJ Shadow Drops "You Played Me" Chrome Sparks Remix; 31-Date Tour Support The Latest Album Action Adventure





American musician, producer and DJ Chrome Sparks has been praised by The Fader, Pitchfork, Resident Advisor and more, is known for his collaborations with



Action Adventure features 14 mostly instrumental tracks that represent a continued evolution for DJ Shadow. It's a thrilling new addition to an influential body of work defined by a restless ear, always searching to rescue some forgotten gem from the dustbin of music history or a fresh blast of sound from the cutting edge.



Tied to the album release, Shadow has been profiled by Stereogum and SPIN, interviewed by Zane Lowe on his Apple



The album version of "You Played Me" was the result of serendipity, dropping the needle on an a capella track of a record he'd never listened to, over a beat that recalls a lost early 80s R&B classic. He says of the track, "it's one of my favorite songs I've ever made." The music video was filmed in a still-operating cassette tape manufacturer in Missouri -



DJ Shadow has been releasing music for over three decades. His landmark debut Endtroducing…..was released in 1996, is considered one of the finest albums of that decade, and continues to influence new generations of artists. In the past few years he's reached some tremendous new heights. 2016's The Mountain Will Fall featured "Nobody Speak" with Run The Jewels. That single has long since gone gold, has nearly 100 million streams on Spotify, and continues to seep into the public consciousness as a soundtrack to countless spots in film and on TV. He returned in 2019 with Our Pathetic Age - a double LP featuring



Praise for Action Adventure:

"[Shadow] is considered one of music's greatest innovators for a reason, and this record proves it with its unique blend of footwork, synthwave, and of course, hip-hop" - The Fader

"Evokes the same cerebral, deeply cool sensibilities and precise craftsmanship that defines the artist's entire catalog" - Billboard

"A stunning body of work" - Top40-Charts

"A risky, expectation-bucking set" - AllMusic

"A wonderful grab bag of pre-hip-hop styles from an eminent (and talented) musical historian" - Resident Advisor



Tour Dates:

Jan 18 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

Jan 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - Sold Out

Jan 20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Jan 22 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Jan 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

Jan 24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre - Sold Out

Jan 27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

Jan 30 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Jan 31 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Feb 1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

Feb 3 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

Feb 6 - Boston, MA - Royale Boston

Feb 7 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Feb 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Feb 11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - Sold Out



- North American support from HOLLY

Mar 6 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mar 7 - Prague Czech - Republic Roxy

Mar 8 - Vienna Austria - Ottakringer Brauerei

Mar 10 - Strasbourg France - La Laiterie

Mar 12 - Brussels Belgium Ancienne Belgique

Mar 13 - Rennes France - Le MEM

Mar 15 - Paris France - Elysee Monmartre

Mar 16 - Luxembourg City - Luxembourg Atelier

Mar 17 - Amsterdam Netherlands - Melkweg OZ

Mar 19 - Brighton UK - Concorde2 - Sold Out

Mar 20 - Leeds UK - Project House

Mar 22 - Manchester UK - New Century

Mar 23 - London UK - HERE at Outernet - Sold Out

Mar 24 - Bristol UK - Central Warehouse - Sold Out

Mar 27 - Glasgow UK - Barrowlands

Mar 28 - Dublin Ireland - The Academy - Sold Out

https://djshadow.lnk.to/action﻿adventure

https://djshadow.com/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate his 31-date international tour beginning tonight, DJ Shadow has released a new remix of his song "You Played Me" by Chrome Sparks. "You Played Me" is a highlight on the pioneering DJ, producer and composer's 8th studio album Action Adventure, which came out in October on Mass Appeal / Liquid Amber. While Shadow has performed a number of shows in the past few years, his Action Adventure tour is his first extensive run since 2017 and hits The Fonda in Los Angeles tomorrow (which is sold out), and Webster Hall in New York City on February 7. See below for the full itinerary and go here for tickets and more information: https://djshadow.com Listen to the "You Played Me" Chrome Sparks remix here: https://djshadow.lnk.to/chromesparksremixAmerican musician, producer and DJ Chrome Sparks has been praised by The Fader, Pitchfork, Resident Advisor and more, is known for his collaborations with Flume and Dirty Projectors, and has done remixes for Major Lazer, Chet Faker and Porter Robinson. Of the remix, Chrome Sparks says: "Getting asked to do a DJ shadow remix was a huge honor. The track has such a cool world about it- to make it my own I felt the need to totally reinvent it and figured I'd just fully take it to party mode and try to have fun."Action Adventure features 14 mostly instrumental tracks that represent a continued evolution for DJ Shadow. It's a thrilling new addition to an influential body of work defined by a restless ear, always searching to rescue some forgotten gem from the dustbin of music history or a fresh blast of sound from the cutting edge.Tied to the album release, Shadow has been profiled by Stereogum and SPIN, interviewed by Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show and recently on The Great Creators podcast. Additional album coverage includes The Fader, Billboard, NPR's New Music Friday and more. He also sat down for a Q&A with Zane Lowe at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, was interviewed on KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, and made surprise appearances at shows with frequent collaborators Run The Jewels.The album version of "You Played Me" was the result of serendipity, dropping the needle on an a capella track of a record he'd never listened to, over a beat that recalls a lost early 80s R&B classic. He says of the track, "it's one of my favorite songs I've ever made." The music video was filmed in a still-operating cassette tape manufacturer in Missouri - National Audio Company - and Shadow has been hiding cassette tapes of the single at indie record stores worldwide. Watch the video below:DJ Shadow has been releasing music for over three decades. His landmark debut Endtroducing…..was released in 1996, is considered one of the finest albums of that decade, and continues to influence new generations of artists. In the past few years he's reached some tremendous new heights. 2016's The Mountain Will Fall featured "Nobody Speak" with Run The Jewels. That single has long since gone gold, has nearly 100 million streams on Spotify, and continues to seep into the public consciousness as a soundtrack to countless spots in film and on TV. He returned in 2019 with Our Pathetic Age - a double LP featuring De La Soul (performing "Rocket Fuel" together on Jimmy Kimmel Live), Nas, Run the Jewels, Pusha T, Inspectah Deck and Ghostface among others.Praise for Action Adventure:"[Shadow] is considered one of music's greatest innovators for a reason, and this record proves it with its unique blend of footwork, synthwave, and of course, hip-hop" - The Fader"Evokes the same cerebral, deeply cool sensibilities and precise craftsmanship that defines the artist's entire catalog" - Billboard"A stunning body of work" - Top40-Charts"A risky, expectation-bucking set" - AllMusic"A wonderful grab bag of pre-hip-hop styles from an eminent (and talented) musical historian" - Resident AdvisorTour Dates:Jan 18 - San Diego, CA - House Of BluesJan 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre - Sold OutJan 20 - San Francisco, CA - Regency BallroomJan 22 - Portland, OR - Revolution HallJan 23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue TheatreJan 24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre - Sold OutJan 27 - Englewood, CO - Gothic TheatreJan 30 - Minneapolis, MN - First AvenueJan 31 - Chicago, IL - MetroFeb 1 - Detroit, MI - Majestic TheaterFeb 3 - Toronto, ON - The Concert HallFeb 6 - Boston, MA - Royale BostonFeb 7 - New York, NY - Webster HallFeb 8 - Philadelphia, PA - Union TransferFeb 11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - Sold Out- North American support from HOLLYMar 6 - Berlin Germany - Festsaal KreuzbergMar 7 - Prague Czech - Republic RoxyMar 8 - Vienna Austria - Ottakringer BrauereiMar 10 - Strasbourg France - La LaiterieMar 12 - Brussels Belgium Ancienne BelgiqueMar 13 - Rennes France - Le MEMMar 15 - Paris France - Elysee MonmartreMar 16 - Luxembourg City - Luxembourg AtelierMar 17 - Amsterdam Netherlands - Melkweg OZMar 19 - Brighton UK - Concorde2 - Sold OutMar 20 - Leeds UK - Project HouseMar 22 - Manchester UK - New CenturyMar 23 - London UK - HERE at Outernet - Sold OutMar 24 - Bristol UK - Central Warehouse - Sold OutMar 27 - Glasgow UK - BarrowlandsMar 28 - Dublin Ireland - The Academy - Sold Outhttps://djshadow.lnk.to/action﻿adventurehttps://djshadow.com/



