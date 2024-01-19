Mercury Studios Is Proud To Release The Who: Live At Shea Stadium 1982 - First Ever Audio Release Of The Full Show In 2cd And 3 Lp Format - Available March 1

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Mercury Studios will release the first official audio companion of Live At Shea Stadium 1982 on March 1, 2024. Previously released on DVD and Blu-ray in June 2015, The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Kenney Jones) delivered both classic tracks and rarely performed songs: "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "My Generation," "Substitute," "Who Are You," "I Can't Explain," "See Me Feel Me," "Baba O'Riley," and many more. The tour promoted the 1982 album It's Hard and the set list was comprised of several tracks from that album, some of which the band would only play live on this tour.
The Who's 1982 North American tour was their last to feature Kenney Jones on drums and the band did not tour again until 1989. This recording features the show from the second of their two nights at New York's Shea Stadium and was recorded on October 13th 1982.
Track Listing:
3LP:
A1. Substitute
A2. I Can't Explain
A3. Dangerous
A4. Sister Disco
A5. The Quiet One
B1. It's Hard
B2. Eminence Front
B3. Behind Blue Eyes
B4. Baba O'Riley
C1. I'm One
C2. The Punk And The Godfather
C3. Drowned
C4. Tattoo
D1. Cry If You Want
D2. Who Are You
D3. Pinball Wizard
D4. See Me Feel Me
E1. Love Reign O'er Me
E2. Long Live Rock
E3. Won't Get Fooled Again
F1. Young Man Blues
F2. Naked Eye
F3. I Saw Her Standing There
F4. Summertime Blues
F5. Twist And Shout
2CD:
(CD1)
Substitute
I Can't Explain
Dangerous
Sister Disco
The Quiet One
It's Hard
Eminence Front
Behind Blue Eyes
Baba O'Riley
I'm One
The Punk And The Godfather
Drowned
Tattoo
Cry If You Want
(CD2)
Who Are You
Pinball Wizard
See Me Feel Me
Love Reign O'er Me
Long Live Rock
Won't Get Fooled Again
Young Man Blues
Naked Eye
I Saw Her Standing There
Summertime Blues
Twist And Shout
Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio. Current and recent projects include Telluride Film Festival selections American Symphony, a feature documentary by award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman that follows Jon Batiste
and If These Walls
Could Sing, the untold story of the world-famous Abbey Road Studios directed by celebrated British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney for Disney+; "My Life as a Rolling Stone," a four-part docuseries of intimate portraits of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts for the BBC and MGM+; Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career documentary about the superstar currently available on Netflix; Mixtape, the critically acclaimed feature documentary from Omar Acosta focused on the DJs and artists who shaped the sound and culture of Hip-Hop through mixtapes for Paramount+; and the forthcoming "This Town," a six-part series for the BBC from writer, creator, and executive producer Steven Knight. Mercury Studios also produced "Sam Smith Live at the Royal Albert Hall" (BBC/Tik Tok) and Billie Eilish's livestream event, "Overheated," at The 02 London and the upcoming "Lang Lang Plays Disney" for Disney+.
Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music
Group and represents the world's leading catalogue of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.