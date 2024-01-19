Mercury Studios Is Proud To Release The Who: Live At Shea Stadium 1982 - First Ever Audio Release Of The Full Show In 2cd And 3 Lp Format - Available March 1





The Who's 1982 North American tour was their last to feature Kenney Jones on drums and the band did not tour again until 1989. This recording features the show from the second of their two nights at New York's Shea Stadium and was recorded on October 13th 1982.



Track Listing:



3LP:

A1. Substitute

A2. I Can't Explain

A3. Dangerous

A4. Sister Disco

A5. The Quiet One



B1. It's Hard

B2. Eminence Front

B3. Behind Blue Eyes

B4. Baba O'Riley



C1. I'm One

C2. The Punk And The Godfather

C3. Drowned

C4. Tattoo



D1. Cry If You Want

D2. Who Are You

D3. Pinball Wizard

D4. See Me Feel Me



E1. Love Reign O'er Me

E2. Long Live Rock

E3. Won't Get Fooled Again



F1. Young Man Blues

F2. Naked Eye

F3. I Saw Her Standing There

F4. Summertime Blues

F5. Twist And Shout



2CD:

(CD1)

Substitute

I Can't Explain

Dangerous

Sister Disco

The Quiet One

It's Hard

Eminence Front

Behind Blue Eyes

Baba O'Riley

I'm One

The Punk And The Godfather

Drowned

Tattoo

Cry If You Want



(CD2)

Who Are You

Pinball Wizard

See Me Feel Me

Love Reign O'er Me

Long Live Rock

Won't Get Fooled Again

Young Man Blues

Naked Eye

I Saw Her Standing There

Summertime Blues

Twist And Shout



Mercury Studios is a full-service production studio. Current and recent projects include Telluride Film Festival selections American Symphony, a feature documentary by award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman that follows

Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mercury Studios will release the first official audio companion of Live At Shea Stadium 1982 on March 1, 2024. Previously released on DVD and Blu-ray in June 2015, The Who (Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle, and Kenney Jones) delivered both classic tracks and rarely performed songs: "Pinball Wizard," "Won't Get Fooled Again," "My Generation," "Substitute," "Who Are You," "I Can't Explain," "See Me Feel Me," "Baba O'Riley," and many more. The tour promoted the 1982 album It's Hard and the set list was comprised of several tracks from that album, some of which the band would only play live on this tour.The Who's 1982 North American tour was their last to feature Kenney Jones on drums and the band did not tour again until 1989. This recording features the show from the second of their two nights at New York's Shea Stadium and was recorded on October 13th 1982.Track Listing:3LP:A1. SubstituteA2. I Can't ExplainA3. DangerousA4. Sister DiscoA5. The Quiet OneB1. It's HardB2. Eminence FrontB3. Behind Blue EyesB4. Baba O'RileyC1. I'm OneC2. The Punk And The GodfatherC3. DrownedC4. TattooD1. Cry If You WantD2. Who Are YouD3. Pinball WizardD4. See Me Feel MeE1. Love Reign O'er MeE2. Long Live RockE3. Won't Get Fooled AgainF1. Young Man BluesF2. Naked EyeF3. I Saw Her Standing ThereF4. Summertime BluesF5. Twist And Shout2CD:(CD1)SubstituteI Can't ExplainDangerousSister DiscoThe Quiet OneIt's HardEminence FrontBehind Blue EyesBaba O'RileyI'm OneThe Punk And The GodfatherDrownedTattooCry If You Want(CD2)Who Are YouPinball WizardSee Me Feel MeLove Reign O'er MeLong Live RockWon't Get Fooled AgainYoung Man BluesNaked EyeI Saw Her Standing ThereSummertime BluesTwist And ShoutMercury Studios is a full-service production studio. Current and recent projects include Telluride Film Festival selections American Symphony, a feature documentary by award-winning filmmaker Matthew Heineman that follows Jon Batiste and If These Walls Could Sing, the untold story of the world-famous Abbey Road Studios directed by celebrated British photographer and filmmaker Mary McCartney for Disney+; "My Life as a Rolling Stone," a four-part docuseries of intimate portraits of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts for the BBC and MGM+; Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a career documentary about the superstar currently available on Netflix; Mixtape, the critically acclaimed feature documentary from Omar Acosta focused on the DJs and artists who shaped the sound and culture of Hip-Hop through mixtapes for Paramount+; and the forthcoming "This Town," a six-part series for the BBC from writer, creator, and executive producer Steven Knight. Mercury Studios also produced "Sam Smith Live at the Royal Albert Hall" (BBC/Tik Tok) and Billie Eilish's livestream event, "Overheated," at The 02 London and the upcoming "Lang Lang Plays Disney" for Disney+.Editorially independent, Mercury Studios is powered by Universal Music Group and represents the world's leading catalogue of music-related content, consisting of thousands of hours of premium music-driven film and television programming.



