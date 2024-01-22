Chxrry22 Joins Mariah The Scientist On "To Be Eaten Alive" Tour



"I'm so excited to announce that I'll be joining Mariah The Scientist on the East coast leg of her To Be Eaten Alive tour!" says Chxrry22. "She's the sweetest - and I can't wait to perform these songs for the first time and share this moment with our fans."



In addition to her lineup of shows this year, Chxrry22 will be performing the Canadian



The XO songstress continues her meteoric rise as the next R&B phenomenon, earning accolades and acclaim at every turn. With fiery lyrics and enchanting vocals, Chxrry22 is poised to blaze a trail to musical stardom, and her ongoing success is as well-deserved as it is impressive.



TO BE EATEN ALIVE TOUR DATES:

TUE, APR 2 - THE DANFORTH MUSIC HALL, TORONTO, CANADA

WED, APR 3 - THÉÂTRE BEANFIELD, MONTRÉAL, CANADA

FRI, APR 5 - THE STRAND BALLROOM & THEATRE, PROVIDENCE, RI

SAT, APR 6 - HOUSE OF BLUES BOSTON, BOSTON, MA

SUN, APR 7 - THE WEBSTER, HARTFORD, CT

TUE, APR 9 - ECHOSTAGE, WASHINGTON, DC

THU, APR 11 - THE FILLMORE PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA, PA

FRI, APR 12 - BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT, BROOKLYN, NY

SAT, APR 13 - TERMINAL 5, NEW YORK, NY

MON, APR 15 - RAMS HEAD LIVE!, BALTIMORE, MD

TUE, APR 16 - THE NATIONAL, RICHMOND, VA

WED, APR 17 - THE NORVA, NORFOLK, VA

FRI, APR 19 - MARATHON MUSIC WORKS, NASHVILLE, TN

SAT, APR 20 - THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE, CHARLOTTE, NC

SUN, APR 21 - THE RITZ, RALEIGH, NC

TUE, APR 23 - JOY THEATER, NEW ORLEANS, LA

WED, APR 24 - JOY THEATER, NEW ORLEANS, LA

FRI, APR 26 - HOUSE OF BLUES ORLANDO, LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL

SAT, APR 27 - JANNUS LIVE, ST PETERSBURG, FL

SUN, APR 28 - REVOLUTION LIVE, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

FRI, MAY 3 - TABERNACLE, ATLANTA, GA

SAT, MAY 4 - TABERNACLE, ATLANTA, GA



Chxrry22's artistic journey has been a labour of love, with years dedicated to cultivating her sound. Growing up in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, Chxrry22 was recognized as "the girl who could sing" from a young age. In 2017, after posting covers on social media, her career began to take off, and a pivotal move to Atlanta led to Chxrry22 signing a historic record deal as the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records. The signing set the stage for her debut project, The Other Side, capturing the attention of prominent voices and outlets including Billboard, UPROXX, Vibe, Complex, and Entertainment Tonight, and underscoring her burgeoning rise. Harnessing vulnerability as a superpower, Chxrry22's authenticity is her hallmark, epitomizing the spirit of a true 21st-century girl. With new music on the way this year, Chxrry22 is more than ready to take off. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B vocalist Chxrry22 joins forces with fellow songbird Mariah The Scientist this spring on her highly anticipated "To Be Eaten Alive" tour. Fans and concertgoers will be treated to a range of Chxrry22's magnetic songs from her recent 7-track project, SIREN including sultry singles "Favourite Girl ft. Offset," "More," and "Worlds Away" as well as other surprise fan favourites. She'll be making her tour debut on the latter half of the North American tour leg and will make 21 stops across the country from April 2nd through May 3rd, 2024."I'm so excited to announce that I'll be joining Mariah The Scientist on the East coast leg of her To Be Eaten Alive tour!" says Chxrry22. "She's the sweetest - and I can't wait to perform these songs for the first time and share this moment with our fans."In addition to her lineup of shows this year, Chxrry22 will be performing the Canadian National Anthem " O Canada " at the upcoming NHL All Star Skills at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday February 2nd. Chxrry22 has garnered praise of her sophomore EP Siren from industry heavyweights such as Rolling Stone, Nylon, CR Fashion Book, Billboard, Complex, and HotNewHipHop, and Spotify recently recognized her as an R&B Rising Artist To Watch in 2024. She introduced herself to the world with debut EP The Other Side which hosts singles "The Falls" and " Wasteland " and boasts collaborations with notable producers such as Sensei Bueno, Sonic Major (credited with Future/Drake, Don Toliver, Lil Tjay), and LordQuest (recognized for contributions to SZA's sound).The XO songstress continues her meteoric rise as the next R&B phenomenon, earning accolades and acclaim at every turn. With fiery lyrics and enchanting vocals, Chxrry22 is poised to blaze a trail to musical stardom, and her ongoing success is as well-deserved as it is impressive.TO BE EATEN ALIVE TOUR DATES:TUE, APR 2 - THE DANFORTH MUSIC HALL, TORONTO, CANADAWED, APR 3 - THÉÂTRE BEANFIELD, MONTRÉAL, CANADAFRI, APR 5 - THE STRAND BALLROOM & THEATRE, PROVIDENCE, RISAT, APR 6 - HOUSE OF BLUES BOSTON, BOSTON, MASUN, APR 7 - THE WEBSTER, HARTFORD, CTTUE, APR 9 - ECHOSTAGE, WASHINGTON, DCTHU, APR 11 - THE FILLMORE PHILADELPHIA, PHILADELPHIA, PAFRI, APR 12 - BROOKLYN PARAMOUNT, BROOKLYN, NYSAT, APR 13 - TERMINAL 5, NEW YORK, NYMON, APR 15 - RAMS HEAD LIVE!, BALTIMORE, MDTUE, APR 16 - THE NATIONAL, RICHMOND, VAWED, APR 17 - THE NORVA, NORFOLK, VAFRI, APR 19 - MARATHON MUSIC WORKS, NASHVILLE, TNSAT, APR 20 - THE FILLMORE CHARLOTTE, CHARLOTTE, NCSUN, APR 21 - THE RITZ, RALEIGH, NCTUE, APR 23 - JOY THEATER, NEW ORLEANS, LAWED, APR 24 - JOY THEATER, NEW ORLEANS, LAFRI, APR 26 - HOUSE OF BLUES ORLANDO, LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLSAT, APR 27 - JANNUS LIVE, ST PETERSBURG, FLSUN, APR 28 - REVOLUTION LIVE, FORT LAUDERDALE, FLFRI, MAY 3 - TABERNACLE, ATLANTA, GASAT, MAY 4 - TABERNACLE, ATLANTA, GAChxrry22's artistic journey has been a labour of love, with years dedicated to cultivating her sound. Growing up in the Toronto suburb of Scarborough, Chxrry22 was recognized as "the girl who could sing" from a young age. In 2017, after posting covers on social media, her career began to take off, and a pivotal move to Atlanta led to Chxrry22 signing a historic record deal as the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records. The signing set the stage for her debut project, The Other Side, capturing the attention of prominent voices and outlets including Billboard, UPROXX, Vibe, Complex, and Entertainment Tonight, and underscoring her burgeoning rise. Harnessing vulnerability as a superpower, Chxrry22's authenticity is her hallmark, epitomizing the spirit of a true 21st-century girl. With new music on the way this year, Chxrry22 is more than ready to take off.



