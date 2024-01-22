Kungs, David Guetta & Izzy Bizu Celebrate Life On New Dance Anthem "All Night Long"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) French producer phenomenon Kungs and his megastar mentor David Guetta team up with talented British singer-songwriter Izzy Bizu on "All Night Long", the life-affirming new single out on January 19th.
Kungs has never been shy about it: the 26-year-old DJ & producer behind the hits "This Girl", "Never Going Home" and "Substitution" with Purple Disco Machine, which have gained billions of streams worldwide, is a big admirer of the electronic mogul David Guetta. Since meeting in 2016, the two have forged a singular relationship. Although Valentin Brunel aka Kungs benefits from the expertise and advice of the mastermind behind global hits like "Titanium" ft. Sia or, more recently, "I'm Good (Blue)" ft. Bebe Rexha, he is pursuing his own career, asserting his unique identity as a DJ and producer on the new electronic scene in France and around the world.
It's no surprise then that there's such a strong artistic connection between Valentin and David. Between studio sessions and long-distance exchanges, their cooperation is a captivating merry-go-round, teeming with ideas, concepts, and visions, shaping 'All Night Long' as the banger of 2024.
Bringing together two generations of the French Touch scene, "All Night Long" is a dance anthem that combines addictive melodies, high-energy production and soulful pop vocals. Kungs and David Guetta's exquisite synergy, marked by their longstanding collaboration, provides the perfect platform for Izzy Bizu's unique voice, which blends pop hooks with indie vibes over frank, heartfelt lyrics.
"All Night Long" began with the three artists' desire to create a unifying anthem celebrating festivity, carefreeness, and desire. Working remotely between Paris, San Diego, Miami and London, the project took shape around the philosophy of making people dance.
The track's celebratory energy is perfectly embodied in the official video, "Shadows" directed by Ferina, which explores themes of youth and love in a muggy, suffocating, end-of-the-world atmosphere, where the only motto is to live to the fullest. Part life story, part cinematic journey, the story is told through characters and a series of simple, identifiable events, like a living "tableau" of a sensory voyage.
With their promise of a brighter tomorrow, Kungs, David Guetta and Izzy Bizu deliver a unifying, positive and unfiltered celebration of life with "All Night Long".
Right from his debut, Kungs reached a huge audience on a global scale.
His first single, "This Girl" (2016) was a global hit: #1 in dozens of countries,14-time diamond, seventh most Shazam-ed track in history...
His first album, LAYERS, was released immediately afterwards. This album took him all the way to Coachella and he received major distinctions: French Grammys (Victoire de la musique) and NRJ Music Awards. Kungs was just 20 years old.
Following this, Kungs made the world dance in the biggest festivals while piling up demos for his second project, unfortunately aborted by the Covid19 pandemic. Confined in Paris, he launched the CLUB AZUR sessions live on Twitch, Instagram and Facebook, recreating the party for thousands of viewers through a digital scale.
Naturally, he then released the album "Club Azur", now certified Gold with +50,000 sales in France and Double Platinum abroad with +200,000 sales. The tracklist includes major hits "Never Going Home", "Clap Your Hands" and "Lipstick". Kungs created a label of the same name in the spring of 2023, perpetuating a party spirit, and an album that marked a whole generation of music fans.
The same year, he went on tour in France's biggest festivals (Francofolies de la Rochelle, Vieilles Charrues, Mainsquare, Eurockéennes de Belfort, Beauregard, Versailles Electro...) which brought him closer to his French fans, already singing along to his new hit "Substitution" with Purple Disco Machine, destined to become the disco / house track of the year. At the age of 26, the Toulon's native reaches new records with the track "Substitution" ft. Purple Disco Machine, crossing borders again (more than 200 million streams WW, top airplay and Shazam charts across Europe...). Kungs never stops. He kept working on new music through fine artistic collaborations sharing his own vision. "Shadows" with DJ/Producer Carlita and "Changes" with English producer Shadow Child took Kungs in a new, more sophisticated direction, rooted in a house and techno music DNA, reinforcing his legitimacy on the international club scene. Substitution, Shadows, Changes in the same year, Kungs showcased his remarkable versatility.
Today, Kungs has more than +14.9 billion streams worldwide, has +12 million Spotify monthly listeners and collaborated with the greatest: Taylor Swift, Martin Solveig, Dua Lipa, Lost Frequencies, Jamie N Commons, Carlita, Purple Disco Machine...
Producer. Artist. David Guetta is a music pioneer and international icon. 11 Grammy nominations, two times Grammy winner, #1 of the British single chart seven times, he cumulates more than 40 billion streams worldwide. He has sold 50 million records worldwide and is currently the thirteenth most listened-to artist on Spotify with over 68 million monthly listeners worldwide. Guetta also received the BRITs "Producer of the Year" for his production achievements.
The French native has collaborated with some of the world's biggest stars, including SIA, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Kelly Rowland, Akon, Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Becky Hill and Raye. This work has resulted in numerous hits, such as "When Love Takes Over", "Sexy Bitch", "Memories", "Where Them Girls At", "Without You", "I Gotta Feeling", "Titanium", tracks that cumulate billions streams worldwide.
Guetta came back in 2023 with his new dance hit "Baby Don't Hurt Me", featuring pop megastars Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. This is the long-awaited follow-up to "I'm Good (Blue)" with Bebe Rexha, a crazy success worldwide: more than 1.8 billion streams, climbing the US top single and dance radio charts.
Thanks to this track, David Guetta got his eleventh Grammy nomination, in the "Best Dance/Electronic Recording" category. David Guetta has nothing more to prove and turns every release into gold, he is one of the most popular electronic artist of our generation.
Izzy Bizu has quickly become one of the most exciting and dynamic artists on the UK music scene. Since being awarded the BBCs Introducing Artist of The Year in 2016, her career took a turn with the hit "White Tiger" causing a global sensation worldwide at the time but also in 2023 when the sound went viral again on Tik Tok. The song cumulated over 110 million streams on Spotify alone, while her collaboration with HONNE "Someone That Loves You" (originally performed with Chris Martin on Izzy's GLITA EP) continues to feature on the UK and US radio playlists.
Izzy Bizu has over 1.3 million monthly listeners on Spotify and now cumulates 400 million streams. Recent collaborations with ODESZA, Hippie Sabotage and Vintage Culture have only enhanced her impressive musical repertoire, making her a highly sought-after collaborator. Izzy has also collaborated with Toby Romeo, 220 Kid, Møme, D Double E, Jords, Blinkie, Ferreck Dawn, James Carter and Tom Enzy.
In summer 2023, Izzy joined ODESZA on their North American "The Last Goodbye" tour, performing their Grammy-nominated collaboration "Forgive Me", she also performed at Governors Ball, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. Izzy's talent as a songwriter is just as remarkable as her abilities as a performer. In 2023, she co-wrote Bárbara Bandeira and Ivandro's hit "Como Tu", which reached number one in the Portuguese charts and has been listened to over 24.5 million times on Spotify.