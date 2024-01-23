Hulu Acquires "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story"





In addition to an iconic music career, Jon has been widely acknowledged and celebrated for his philanthropic work. Jon founded the Jon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hulu today announced its acquisition of "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," the first-ever docu-series on the band's history with full cooperation from all past and present members of Bon Jovi. The docu-series is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra.The four-part, all-access series chronicling four decades of the iconic rock band Bon Jovi premieres Friday, April 26, on Huluin the U.S., and coming soon to Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Following one of the world's most iconic bands and its frontman, Jon Bon Jovi, the documentary gives us a view behind the music and the man.As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he's still living them. Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction."Thank you, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" is directed and executive produced by multiple Emmy(R) Award winner Gotham Chopra ("Kobe Bryant's Muse," "Man in the Arena," "Tom vs. Time"). The film is also executive produced by Giselle Parets and Ameeth Sankaran for ROS, and it is produced and edited by Alex Trudeau Viriato, who played a critical, creative role in shaping the series.Self-reliance, optimism and community are key concepts that define Jon Bon Jovi. The frontman for the GRAMMY(R) Award-winning band Bon Jovi has not only written and performed countless rock anthems, he has utilized his spotlight and raised millions of dollars to aid the working poor, the homeless and the hungry. After selling more than 130 million albums and performing in over 50 countries for more than 40 million fans, the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in recognition of their longevity and impact on popular music for the past three decades. Jon is also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.In addition to an iconic music career, Jon has been widely acknowledged and celebrated for his philanthropic work. Jon founded the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing about positive change and helping those in need "one SOUL at a time." The foundation has worked to address homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity looking to make a positive impact at the community level. Additionally, Jon and his wife, Dorothea, opened the JBJ Soul Kitchen nonprofit community restaurant, now with 4 locations in New Jersey, helping feed those in need.



