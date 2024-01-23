Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Charts / Awards 23/01/2024

96th Academy Awards Oscars Nominations 2024: Oppenheimer Surpasses Scorsese, Poor Things - And Barbie In The Spotlight

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The unveiling of nominations for the 96th Academy Awards occurred on Tuesday. As anticipated, Christopher Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer" emerged as a frontrunner with an impressive 13 nominations.
Following closely was the fantasy film "Poor Things," featuring Emma Stone, with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese's drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" securing 10 nominations. The summer blockbuster "Barbie" received recognition with eight nominations. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host for the fourth time.

The top nominees:
13 nominations - Oppenheimer
11 - Poor Things
10 - Killers of the Flower Moon
8 - Barbie
7 - Maestro
5 - American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest

Oscars 2024: The list of nominations
Best picture:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best actor in a leading role:
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best actor in a supporting role:
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best actress in a leading role:
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things

Best actress in a supporting role:
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Best directing:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best animated feature film:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best adapted screenplay:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best cinematography:
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best costume design:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best documentary feature film:
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

Best documentary short film:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best film editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best international feature film:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest

Best makeup and hairstyling:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best original score:
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best original song:
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Best production design:
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best animated short film:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Best live action short film:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best sound:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best visual effects:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon






