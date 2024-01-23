96th Academy Awards Oscars Nominations 2024: Oppenheimer Surpasses Scorsese, Poor Things - And Barbie In The Spotlight



Napoleon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The unveiling of nominations for the 96th Academy Awards occurred on Tuesday. As anticipated, Christopher Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer" emerged as a frontrunner with an impressive 13 nominations.Following closely was the fantasy film "Poor Things," featuring Emma Stone, with 11 nominations, and Martin Scorsese's drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" securing 10 nominations. The summer blockbuster "Barbie" received recognition with eight nominations. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host for the fourth time.The top nominees:13 nominations - Oppenheimer11 - Poor Things10 - Killers of the Flower Moon8 - Barbie7 - Maestro5 - American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of InterestBest picture:American FictionAnatomy of a FallBarbieThe Holdovers Killers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPast LivesPoor ThingsThe Zone of InterestBest actor in a leading role:Bradley Cooper - MaestroColman Domingo - RustinPaul Giamatti - The HoldoversCillian Murphy - OppenheimerJeffrey Wright - American FictionBest actor in a supporting role:Sterling K Brown - American FictionRobert De Niro - Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer Ryan Gosling - BarbieMark Ruffalo - Poor ThingsBest actress in a leading role:Annette Bening - NyadLily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a FallCarey Mulligan - MaestroEmma Stone - Poor ThingsBest actress in a supporting role:Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple America Ferrera - BarbieJodie Foster - NyadDa'Vine Joy Randolph - The HoldoversBest directing:Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin ScorseseOppenheimer - Christopher NolanPoor Things - Yorgos LanthimosThe Zone of Interest - Jonathan GlazerBest animated feature film:The Boy and the HeronElementalNimonaRobot DreamsSpider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseBest adapted screenplay:American FictionBarbieOppenheimerPoor ThingsThe Zone of InterestBest original screenplay:Anatomy of a FallThe HoldoversMaestroMay DecemberPast LivesBest cinematography:El Conde Killers of the Flower MoonMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsBest costume design:Barbie Killers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimerPoor ThingsBest documentary feature film:Bobi Wine: The People's PresidentThe Eternal MemoryFour DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger20 Days in MariupolBest documentary short film:The ABCs of Book BanningThe Barber of Little RockIsland in BetweenThe Last Repair ShopNǎi Nai & Wài PóBest film editing:Anatomy of a FallThe Holdovers Killers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor ThingsBest international feature film:Io CapitanoPerfect DaysSociety of the SnowThe Teachers' LoungeThe Zone of InterestBest makeup and hairstyling:GoldaMaestroOppenheimerPoor ThingsSociety of the SnowBest original score:American Fiction Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Killers of the Flower MoonOppenheimerPoor ThingsBest original song:The Fire Inside - Flamin' HotI'm Just Ken - BarbieIt Never Went Away - American SymphonyWahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers of the Flower MoonWhat Was I Made For? - BarbieBest production design:Barbie Killers of the Flower MoonNapoleonOppenheimerPoor ThingsBest animated short film:Letter to a PigNinety-Five SensesOur UniformPachydermeWAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & YokoBest live action short film:The AfterInvincibleKnight of FortuneRed, White and BlueThe Wonderful Story of Henry SugarBest sound:The CreatorMaestroMission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneOppenheimerThe Zone of InterestBest visual effects:The CreatorGodzilla Minus OneGuardians of the Galaxy Vol 3Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part OneNapoleon



