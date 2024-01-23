96th Academy Awards Oscars Nominations 2024: Oppenheimer Surpasses Scorsese, Poor Things - And Barbie In The Spotlight

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The unveiling of nominations for the 96th Academy Awards occurred on Tuesday. As anticipated, Christopher
Nolan's movie "Oppenheimer" emerged as a frontrunner with an impressive 13 nominations.
Following closely was the fantasy film "Poor Things," featuring Emma Stone, with 11 nominations, and Martin
Scorsese's drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" securing 10 nominations. The summer blockbuster "Barbie" received recognition with eight nominations. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host for the fourth time.
The top nominees:
13 nominations - Oppenheimer
11 - Poor Things
10 - Killers
of the Flower Moon
8 - Barbie
7 - Maestro
5 - American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, The Zone of Interest
Oscars 2024: The list of nominations
Best picture:
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers
of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best actor in a leading role:
Bradley Cooper
- Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Best actor in a supporting role:
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers
of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling
- Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Best actress in a leading role:
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers
of the Flower Moon
Sandra
Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Best actress in a supporting role:
Emily Blunt
- Oppenheimer
Danielle
Brooks - The Color
Purple
America
Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Best directing:
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers
of the Flower Moon - Martin
Scorsese
Oppenheimer - Christopher
Nolan
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Best animated feature film:
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best adapted screenplay:
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best original screenplay:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best cinematography:
El Conde
Killers
of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best costume design:
Barbie
Killers
of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best documentary feature film:
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Best documentary short film:
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little
Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best film editing:
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers
of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best international feature film:
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge
The Zone of Interest
Best makeup and hairstyling:
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best original score:
American Fiction
Indiana
Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers
of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best original song:
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) - Killers
of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Best production design:
Barbie
Killers
of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best animated short film:
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music
of John & Yoko
Best live action short film:
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best sound:
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Best visual effects:
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon