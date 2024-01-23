|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Noah Kahan Continues To Lead UK Top 40, Ariana Grande Enters At #2!
Hot Songs Around The World
Strangers
Kenya Grace
336 entries in 24 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Snowman
Sia
217 entries in 18 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
214 entries in 17 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1114 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
396 entries in 26 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1268 entries in 28 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
225 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
200 entries in 16 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1794 entries in 33 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
139 entries in 25 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
DJ Shadow Drops "You Played Me" Chrome Sparks Remix; 31-Date Tour Support The Latest Album Action Adventure
Guitarist Julian Lage Announces March 1 Release Of His Vivid & Wondrously Textured New Album Speak To Me Produced By Joe Henry