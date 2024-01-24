The Killers Set To Perform Iconic Debut Album Hot Fuss In Full For The First Time Ever!





Last month, the group released



2024 LIVE DATES:

Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at

Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers have announced a special residency to take place this year in their home city of Las Vegas. The legendary band - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back for the first time ever. The residency will run between August 14 to 30 at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are on sale starting January 27 and will be available now. Special collectors programs will also be available for purchase. Full dates are below.Last month, the group released Rebel Diamonds, a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock 'n' roll over the last two decades. The album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the recently certified Diamond "Mr. Brightside," along with other modern day classics "When You Were Young," "All These Things That I've Done," "Human," " Read My Mind " and more.2024 LIVE DATES:Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las VegasAug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas



