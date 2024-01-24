Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 24/01/2024

The Killers Set To Perform Iconic Debut Album Hot Fuss In Full For The First Time Ever!

Hot Songs Around The World

Houdini
Dua Lipa
142 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
447 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
429 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
211 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1794 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
226 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
200 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
215 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
400 entries in 26 charts
The Killers Set To Perform Iconic Debut Album Hot Fuss In Full For The First Time Ever!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Killers have announced a special residency to take place this year in their home city of Las Vegas. The legendary band - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back for the first time ever. The residency will run between August 14 to 30 at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets are on sale starting January 27 and will be available now. Special collectors programs will also be available for purchase. Full dates are below.

Last month, the group released Rebel Diamonds, a curated dive into an impressive catalog of songwriting and musicianship - one that has solidified the band as one of the most important voices in rock 'n' roll over the last two decades. The album of highlights features 20 tracks, including the recently certified Diamond "Mr. Brightside," along with other modern day classics "When You Were Young," "All These Things That I've Done," "Human," "Read My Mind" and more.

2024 LIVE DATES:
Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.3318281 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0051779747009277 secs