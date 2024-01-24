The Black Keys Debut New Video For "Beautiful People (Stay High)," From New Album 'Ohio Players'





Last week, SXSW announced that The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys released their new single ,"Beautiful People (Stay High)," earlier this month. The first offering from their upcoming album Ohio Players (out April 5 via Nonesuch/Warner Records) is now further brought to life with the release of its accompanying music video today. First teased via the band's social media, the video showcases beautiful people across the world, bringing high-energy dancing to match the track's feel-good sentiment. Listen to "Beautiful People (Stay High)" here and watch the music video below.The band made their live debut of the track at iHeartRadio's ALTer Ego concert the weekend it was released, kicking off the night by getting audience members off their feet, dancing. The duo continued their celebration of the single that night with a celebrity-packed release party at the Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, spinning from their eclectic, personal collections of rare vinyl 45s for the crowd including Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle, Florence Pugh, Shailene Woodley, Jason Mamoa, Julia Garner, Eliza Gonzalez, Jason Sudeikis, and their frequent collaborator Beck. The track was also featured as part of NFL Network's Sunday programming.The single introduces the collaborative nature that sets The Black Keys' new record apart from their previous releases. Written by The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney with longtime friends Dan "The Automator" Nakamura and Beck, the track is one of several songs on the album that feature collaborations between the band and various additional friends and colleagues, including Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others.Last week, SXSW announced that The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will be partaking in a special keynote during the 2024 festival. This news follows the announcement that the festival will host the world-premiere for their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys. The documentary traces Auerbach's and Carney's remarkable journey from two neighborhood kids jamming in a basement in Ohio to rock 'n roll superstardom.



