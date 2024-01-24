Usher, Janet Jackson And Backstreet Boys To Headline Lovers & Friends 2024





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) USHER, Janet Jackson and Backstreet Boys will lead the third edition of Lovers & Friends, returning to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The powerhouse lineup will treat fans to performances from Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Nas, Alicia Keys, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Mary J. Blige, Ciara, TLC, Timbaland and many more.Special sets will include Lil Wayne, performing Tha Carter III in its entirety, and USHER performing Confessions, celebrating the album's 20th anniversary. Sign up now for the festival SMS list at LoversAndFriendsFest.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, January 26 at 10AM PT. A public on-sale will follow if any tickets remain.GA, GA+, VIP, and VIP Cabana tickets will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down. VIP packages include preferred viewing areas, charging stations, a dedicated entry lane at the festival entrance, air-conditioned restrooms and more. VIP Cabanas are available with exclusive viewing areas, featuring VIP service including food vouchers and select complimentary beverages, expedited entry and more.Lovers & Friends has partnered with Jampack to offer hotel and ticket packages with exclusive amenities, including discount rates on select Las Vegas hotels. For the full list of available tickets, packages, and the amenities included in each, visit LoversAndFriendsFest.com.Sign up for official Lovers & Friends SMS and email lists to be the first to receive new information.




