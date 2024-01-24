Dave Matthews Band Announces US Summer Tour





DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES:

5/22 - Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/25 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/28 - Jacksonville, FL - - Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/29 - Jacksonville, FL - - Daily's Place Amphitheater

5/31 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6/1 - Dallas, TX - - Dos Equis Pavilion

6/12 - Alpharetta, GA - - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/14 - Raleigh, NC - - Coastal Credit Union

6/15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/21 - East Troy, WI - -

6/22 - East Troy, WI - -

6/25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom

6/26 - Clarkston, MI - - Pine Knob

6/28 - Noblesville, IN - - Ruoff

6/29 - Noblesville, IN - - Ruoff

7/5 -

7/6 -

7/9 - Wantagh, NY - - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/10 - Holmdel, NJ - - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/12 - Mansfield, MA - - Xfinity Center

7/13 - Bristow, VA - - Jiffy Lube Live

7/16 - Gilford, NH - - BankNH Pavilion

7/17 - Gilford, NH - - BankNH Pavilion

7/19 - Camden, NJ - - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/20 - Camden, NJ - - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/24 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

8/27 - Bend, OR - - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/30 - George, WA - - The Gorge Amphitheatre

8/31 - George, WA - - The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/1 - George, WA - - The Gorge Amphitheatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following a 14-country spring tour of Europe and the U.K., Dave Matthews Band will launch an extensive U.S. summer outing on May 22 in Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.The headline run will bring the band back to some of fans' favorite venues, including Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI (June 21 and 22), Broadview Stage at SPAC in Saratoga Springs, NY (July 5 and 6) and The Gorge in George, WA (August 30-September 1), where the band traditionally celebrates Labor Day weekend and has sold out each of its previous 70 shows. With the summer tour, Dave Matthews Band will be introducing new sustainability measures as part of its "On The Road To Zero Waste" initiative - a partnership with Live Nation.An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now at https://davematthewsband.com/warehouse. Citi is the official card of the Dave Matthews Band 2024 tour.Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 13th, at 9 am local time until Thursday, Feb 15th, at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.General on sale for tickets begins on February 16th at 10 am local time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com.Named as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, Dave Matthews Band has a long history of reducing its environmental footprint. This summer, the band is partnering with Live Nation's operated venues to minimize the concerts' footprint even further - with the goal to divert at least 90% of fan-generated waste from landfills.Leveraging its existing leading sustainability resources, Live Nation will support the concerts' goal by providing zero waste green teams, zero waste stations, food donations, waste sorting, composting and the use of minimal single-use plastic. Fans are encouraged to check venue websites for details closer to the tour dates.This year's continued partnership with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign will bring the total to five million trees planted since DMB teamed up with TNC in 2020 to support reforestation. For additional details, visit www.dmbtrees.org. Dave Matthews Band will offset carbon emissions for band/fan travel with the assistance of REVERB, who will also produce the tour's annual eco-village. Dave Matthews Band has sold a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined and more than 25 million tickets since inception, making them the second largest ticket-seller in history. The band's new album, Walk Around The Moon, is available now. Pitchfork praised the album's "tight-knit, tender songs."Associated Press noted, "'Walk Around the Moon' is a varied set, with the tracks veering from small and intimate to brassy and political, with a filthy groove propelling 'Break Free,' a nostalgia-tinged and brooding 'Monsters' and the band absolutely cooking with 'The Only Thing.'"DAVE MATTHEWS BAND - 2024 U.S. TOUR DATES:5/22 - Tampa, FL - - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre5/24 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre5/25 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre5/28 - Jacksonville, FL - - Daily's Place Amphitheater5/29 - Jacksonville, FL - - Daily's Place Amphitheater5/31 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion6/1 - Dallas, TX - - Dos Equis Pavilion6/12 - Alpharetta, GA - - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre6/14 - Raleigh, NC - - Coastal Credit Union Music Park6/15 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater6/21 - East Troy, WI - - Alpine Valley Music Theatre6/22 - East Troy, WI - - Alpine Valley Music Theatre6/25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center6/26 - Clarkston, MI - - Pine Knob Music Theatre6/28 - Noblesville, IN - - Ruoff Music Center6/29 - Noblesville, IN - - Ruoff Music Center7/5 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC7/6 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC7/9 - Wantagh, NY - - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater7/10 - Holmdel, NJ - - PNC Bank Arts Center7/12 - Mansfield, MA - - Xfinity Center7/13 - Bristow, VA - - Jiffy Lube Live7/16 - Gilford, NH - - BankNH Pavilion7/17 - Gilford, NH - - BankNH Pavilion7/19 - Camden, NJ - - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion7/20 - Camden, NJ - - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion8/23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre8/24 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre8/27 - Bend, OR - - Hayden Homes Amphitheater8/30 - George, WA - - The Gorge Amphitheatre8/31 - George, WA - - The Gorge Amphitheatre9/1 - George, WA - - The Gorge Amphitheatre



