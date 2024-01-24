Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 24/01/2024

Jack Harlow And Tate McRae Hold The Top Of The World Singles Top 100

Hot Songs Around The World

Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1268 entries in 28 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1114 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
397 entries in 26 charts
Snowman
Sia
217 entries in 18 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
446 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
226 entries in 15 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
428 entries in 28 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
200 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
210 entries in 20 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
139 entries in 25 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for January 20, 2024, presents a fascinating landscape of global music trends, with Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" maintaining its stronghold at the top. This chart, reflecting the most popular songs worldwide, offers insights into the evolving preferences of music listeners across the globe.

Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" continues to dominate the chart, holding onto the number one position. Harlow, known for his unique blend of charismatic rap and catchy melodies, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, making "Lovin On Me" a standout track in the current music landscape.

Tate McRae's "Greedy" remains at number two, showcasing its enduring appeal. McRae, known for her emotive storytelling and powerful vocals, continues to capture listeners with this introspective and relatable track.

The chart sees a significant move with "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims, which made a notable jump from number twelve to number three. Swims, known for his soulful voice and genre-blending style, has seen a surge in popularity with this track, indicating a growing fanbase and wider recognition.



Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" holds the fourth position, indicating its consistent popularity. Swift, a powerhouse in the pop industry, has once again demonstrated her ability to create songs that resonate with a wide audience, and "Cruel Summer" is no exception.

Noah Kahan's "Stick Season" moves up to number five, showing a steady climb in the rankings. Kahan, known for his introspective songwriting and emotive vocals, has struck a chord with global audiences, making "Stick Season" a standout track with its heartfelt lyrics and melodic depth.

A notable new entry is "Yes, And?" by Ariana Grande, debuting at number eleven. Grande, a dominant figure in the pop industry, has made a strong return with this track, showcasing her signature vocal prowess and catchy melodies.

The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for January 20, 2024, reflects the diverse musical tastes of the global audience, with a mix of enduring hits, rising tracks, and significant movers capturing listeners' attention. It provides a comprehensive view of what's trending and what continues to resonate with music fans worldwide.






