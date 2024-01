Jack Harlow And Tate McRae Hold The Top Of The World Singles Top 100

Jack Harlow's "



Tate McRae's "



The chart sees a significant move with "







Taylor Swift's "



Noah Kahan's "



A notable new entry is "



The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for January 20, 2024, reflects the diverse musical tastes of the global audience, with a mix of enduring hits, rising tracks, and significant movers capturing listeners' attention. It provides a comprehensive view of what's trending and what continues to resonate with music fans worldwide. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for January 20, 2024, presents a fascinating landscape of global music trends, with Jack Harlow's " Lovin On Me " maintaining its stronghold at the top. This chart, reflecting the most popular songs worldwide, offers insights into the evolving preferences of music listeners across the globe.Jack Harlow's " Lovin On Me " continues to dominate the chart, holding onto the number one position. Harlow, known for his unique blend of charismatic rap and catchy melodies, has struck a chord with audiences worldwide, making " Lovin On Me " a standout track in the current music landscape.Tate McRae's " Greedy " remains at number two, showcasing its enduring appeal. McRae, known for her emotive storytelling and powerful vocals, continues to capture listeners with this introspective and relatable track.The chart sees a significant move with " Lose Control " by Teddy Swims, which made a notable jump from number twelve to number three. Swims, known for his soulful voice and genre-blending style, has seen a surge in popularity with this track, indicating a growing fanbase and wider recognition.Taylor Swift's " Cruel Summer " holds the fourth position, indicating its consistent popularity. Swift, a powerhouse in the pop industry, has once again demonstrated her ability to create songs that resonate with a wide audience, and " Cruel Summer " is no exception.Noah Kahan's " Stick Season " moves up to number five, showing a steady climb in the rankings. Kahan, known for his introspective songwriting and emotive vocals, has struck a chord with global audiences, making " Stick Season " a standout track with its heartfelt lyrics and melodic depth.A notable new entry is " Yes, And? " by Ariana Grande, debuting at number eleven. Grande, a dominant figure in the pop industry, has made a strong return with this track, showcasing her signature vocal prowess and catchy melodies.The World Singles Official Top 100 chart for January 20, 2024, reflects the diverse musical tastes of the global audience, with a mix of enduring hits, rising tracks, and significant movers capturing listeners' attention. It provides a comprehensive view of what's trending and what continues to resonate with music fans worldwide.