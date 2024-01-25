Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Metal / Hard Rock 25/01/2024

Guns N' Roses Kickstart 2024 With Cinematic A.I. Generated Animated Music Video For Brand New Single "The General"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Guns N' Roses unveiled the music video for their brand-new single "The General." The cinematic clip notably stands out as the band's first-ever A.I.-powered music video.

The video for "The General" intercuts 20 live vignettes with an A.I.-animated psychedelic visual trip. Between the concert footage, it dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process. The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N' Roses. To bring this vision to life, Guns N' Roses collaborated with Dan Potter - Creative Director of London-based creative studio Creative Works. This was a collaboration between real designers and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band.

Guns N' Roses new single "The General" is out now via Geffen Records and follows the release of their summer 2023 single "Perhaps". Guns N' Roses initially debuted "The General" to a sold-out hometown audience during their two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. Since then, fans have anxiously awaited the official arrival of "The General" music video.







