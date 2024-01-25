"Saturday Night Live" Continues Run Of Original Episodes On Feb. 3 With Host Ayo Edebiri And Musical Guest Jennifer Lopez









"SNL" airs live this Saturday, Jan. 27 with host Dakota Johnson and musical guest Justin Timberlake.



In addition to the broadcast on NBC, "SNL" streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.



"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ayo Edebiri will host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Feb. 3. Edebiri stars on "The Bear," for which she recently won an Emmy, Critics Choice and Golden Globe Award. Jennifer Lopez will make her fourth appearance as musical guest, having previously hosted three times. Her upcoming album "This Is Me ... Now," and her narrative driven, cinematic original on Amazon, "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story," will be released Feb. 16."SNL" airs live this Saturday, Jan. 27 with host Dakota Johnson and musical guest Justin Timberlake.In addition to the broadcast on NBC, "SNL" streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock."Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.



