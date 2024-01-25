|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
"Saturday Night Live" Continues Run Of Original Episodes On Feb. 3 With Host Ayo Edebiri And Musical Guest Jennifer Lopez
Hot Songs Around The World
Houdini
Dua Lipa
142 entries in 25 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
447 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
429 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
211 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1794 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
226 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
200 entries in 16 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
215 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
400 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Heard It In A Past Life, Maggie Rogers' Capitol Records Debut Album, Certified RIAA Gold On Fifth Anniversary Of Its Release
96th Academy Awards Oscars Nominations 2024: Oppenheimer Surpasses Scorsese, Poor Things - And Barbie In The Spotlight
Mercury Studios Is Proud To Release The Who: Live At Shea Stadium 1982 - First Ever Audio Release Of The Full Show In 2cd And 3 Lp Format - Available March 1
Brenda Lee Achieves Her First Song To Hit 1 Billion Streams On Spotify With "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree"!