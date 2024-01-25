Paramount+ Announces New Documentary "As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" To Premiere February 27, 2024





Directed by J.M. Harper (jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Don't Go Tellin' Your Momma), the eye-opening documentary AS WE SPEAK: RAP MUSIC ON TRIAL follows Bronx rap artist Kemba as he explores the growing weaponization of rap lyrics in the United States criminal-justice system and abroad. His exploration reveals how law enforcement has quietly used artistic creation as evidence in criminal cases for decades.



Since the 1990s, more than 700 criminal court cases have used rap lyrics as evidence against defendants, and with the recent criminal trial of rapper Young Thug, this issue has become more mainstream and in the public eye. The film doesn't ask whether someone is innocent or guilty; it asks whether lyrics can be used for conviction.

"It's not every day a director gets to meet a once-in-a-generation rap artist like Kemba and then has the opportunity to spotlight him in a film like AS WE SPEAK: RAP ON TRIAL," said director J.M. Harper. "The history of black lyrics on trial predates hip-hop by hundreds of years, and thanks to the crew at District 33, Park



AS WE SPEAK: RAP MUSIC ON TRIAL is directed and produced by J.M. Harper and produced by Sam Widdoes and



