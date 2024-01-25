Billy Joel To Perform At The 66th Grammy Awards





See the full list of nominees at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Learn more about how to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five-time GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY Legend Award recipient Billy Joel has been added to the lineup for the 66th GRAMMY Awards, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott.The news broke today on social media just two days after Joel announced the release of "Turn the Lights Back On," his first new single in decades.Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sun, Feb. 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* Prior to the Telecast, the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at 12:30 p.m. PT and will be streamed live on live.GRAMMY.com.The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.On GRAMMY Sunday, fans can access exclusive behind-the-scenes GRAMMY Awards content, including performances, acceptance speeches, interviews from the GRAMMY Live red-carpet special, and more via the Recording Academy's digital experience on live.GRAMMY.com.See the full list of nominees at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Learn more about how to watch the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.



