Ghostly Kisses Announce New Album & Share 'On & Off'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ghostly Kisses announce their sophomore album Darkroom, out May 17th, and share lead single "On & Off," a luminous, ethereal pop song woven from the tumultuous fabric of inconsistent and complex love.
The track "depicts a complex and tumultuous cyclical relationship where two people constantly break off and get back together," explains Margaux Sauvé, "The lyrics draw inspiration from a revelation in the "Box Of Secrets" - which was the conceptual inspiration behind our new album."
Comprised of French-Canadians Margaux Sauvé and Louis-Étienne Santais, Ghostly Kisses has become an international sensation, cultivating a cult overseas audience. Fresh off the success of their debut album, Heaven, Wait, and tours supporting Ry X, Men I Trust, Lord Huron, and Pomme, the band launched their "Box of Secrets" initiative, giving fans an anonymous place to share their most personal thoughts.
What they discovered was a global, post-pandemic, postmodern era of pain - an intense and strange loneliness felt around the world. Sauvé and her partner Santais synthesized those missives into the mesmeric Darkroom, a record that wills our inner monologue into view, tears falling on the dancefloor only to find mystic connection in the darkest electronic corners.
The duo's style of writing reflects their ability to bridge the gap between people who may feel far away. Traditionally, Sauvé and Santais would each set up in a different room, sharing snippets via email and only meeting up to finalize ideas.
"Writing separately ensures we're not influenced by anything else, and we can bring more depth to our process," Sauvé says. This time, the messages from the "Box of Secrets" provided an unusual baseline for that influence rather than just their own individual experiences, and the result refracts and shimmers kaleidoscopically.
After compiling demos, Ghostly Kisses brought in new collaborators to further bolster their new electronic palette: co-producers George FitzGerald (London Grammar, as well as solo work) and Oli Bayston (Boxed In, Yune Pinku). Longtime engineer (and Santais' cousin) Alex Ouzilleau further helped shape the work in the studio, and Gabriel Desjardins' string arrangements add depth and drama to the proceedings. To test their boundaries even further, Ghostly Kisses tested their recordings while on tour, a new step in their process and a portal into connecting more with their music and their fans.
"We heard from a lot of fans from countries where they couldn't openly love the person they were in love with for political or social reasons," Sauvé says. "I felt that pain, identified with it in my own way, and knew many others would too." 2023's standalone single "Golden Eyes" taps into that heartbreak and tragedy in a Björk-esque hypnotic build. Pairing rushing electronic winds with layered vocals panning across the mix, the track pulses to wordless male harmonies reminiscent of Gregorian chants.
Ghostly Kisses will embark on a world tour this Spring, touring Europe and North America. Pre-sale begins on Jan 31st with the full on-sale on February 2nd.
European Tour:
Apr 02 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Kulturfabrik
Apr 03 - Cologne, Germany @ Jaki
Apr 05 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Rust
Apr 06 - Oslo, Norway @ Blå
Apr 07 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn
Apr 10 - Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher
Apr 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club
Apr 12 - Warsaw, Poland @ Hybrydy
Apr 13 - Prague, Czech Republic @ NOD
Apr 14 - Vienna, Austria @ B72
Apr 17 - Munich, Germany @ Kranhalle
Apr 18 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F
Apr 19 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia
Apr 20 - Bologna, Italy @ Locomotiv Club
Apr 23 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
Apr 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuis
Apr 26 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Lantarenvenster
Apr 28 - Antwerp, Belgium @ TRIX
May 01 - London, England @ Islington Assembly Hall
May 02 - Salford, England @ The White Hotel
May 03 - Glasgow, Scotland @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut
May 04 - Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ The Workmans Club
North America Tour:
May 23 - Montreal, QC @ Church of the Gesu
May 24 - Ottawa, ON @ Club SAW
May 25 - Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell
May 29 - Boston, MA @ Cafe 939
May 30 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
May 31 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
Juen 01 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
June 04 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
June 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
June 07 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
June 08 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
June 11 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
June 12 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
June 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
June 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo