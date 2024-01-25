Hilary Roberts - 'Better Than This' Ft. Brenda Ellis





hilaryroberts.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) American singer-songwriter Hilary Roberts makes a powerful return with her latest release, the truly inspirational single 'Better Than This'. Teaming up with gospel singer Brenda Ellis, the accompanying music video is set to move listeners when it drops on the 1st of February. This compelling release will be available through Hilary Roberts' very own record label, Red Songbird.Released on Martin Luther King Day (15th January), 'Better Than This' serves as an expression of self-reflection, acknowledgement of past wrongs, and a commitment to positive change. This anthemic ballad functions as an apology to people of colour (POC), addressing historical and ongoing issues related to prejudice, fear, and systemic oppression. The song emphasises the imperative to admit mistakes and calls for collective action in the pursuit of racial equality and unity. This collaboration between philanthropist Hilary Roberts and gospel singer Brenda Ellis delivers an inspiring message, urging open and honest conversations as a means to overcome adversity. The synergy between these two remarkable artists amplifies the song's impact, creating an unforgettable track.Reflecting on the single, Hilary states, "The way that 'Better Than This' came about was when I was really upset about yet more violence, more racial tensions, and more hate. I was thinking about how there's an apology wanted... there's an apology needed, so I called Lady Brenda Ellis and expressed this concept that I had."Brenda Ellis "There's healing and forgiveness; let me just say this: if we don't forgive, what's held in our hearts is bitterness, anger, and frustration, and the only way we can free ourselves from it is to dig deep inside our hearts; we have to search our hearts, and that means we have to go to God and say, "God, help me through this." There's healing in forgiveness, and when you're healed, you can move forward in life."Hilary Roberts' work is often influenced by her philanthropic efforts and the value she places on others' well-being. 'Fight to the Other Side' is one such song, with its lyrics meant to encourage her friend out of taking her own life in the wake of a terminal diagnosis. This work extends beyond the world of music; with Roberts' Red Songbird Foundation, she has committed her life and resources to aid others in finding hope, healing, and transformation.As no stranger to success, 2019 saw her release multiple hit singles, including the feel-good 'Back to Life', which topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, and the emotionally poignant 'Fight to the Other Side', while 2020 saw her release 'Good Man', both top ten hits on the dance chart.She began singing and performing at age 10 when she was inspired by a theatre visit to see Annie and began competing in talent shows around her area. She began singing in dinner theatres in her area and continued on to regional talent shows and singing competitions.'Better Than This' carries a message of hope, responsibility, and a commitment to positive change, encouraging individuals to acknowledge past wrongs, actively listen, and work towards building a more inclusive and equitable society. The music video will be released through Roberts' own label, Red Songbird, on February 1st, 2024.'Better Than This' is out on the 1st of February 2024.open.spotify.com/album/0TFHlaFLG6HsW2UD0EwbeSwww.youtube.com/watch?v=s4rg2lp9K1kwww.youtube.com/watch?v=_W3qxpKk2kEwww.facebook.com/OfficialHilaryRobertswww.instagram.com/officialhilaryrobertsopen.spotify.com/artist/24YMDJn7c34S76v0pDlgkwwww.youtube.com/channel/UCu9MXaUMHfj58zq8T5HIIAgtwitter.com/hilaryrobertshilaryroberts.com



