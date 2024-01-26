Mattel Films, Shadowmachine, Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions And Anthony Ramos Break New Ground With Bob The Builder Animated Film





Imagined as an inventive international story for today's audiences, the film will star Grammy-winning and Golden



When Roberto "Bob" travels to the enchanting Island of Puerto Rico for a major construction job, he takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob's journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.



Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Films, said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with our brilliant partners Anthony Ramos, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Alex Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, and Felipe Vargas on Bob the Builder, our first animated theatrical film. Pairing Anthony and Felipe's genius vision for the story with ShadowMachine and Nuyorican's artisan approach will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy."



Said Ramos: "For years, Bob the Builder's characters have inspired young people around the world. I'm proud to partner with Mattel Films, ShadowMachine, Nuyorican Productions, and Felipe Vargas to bring this important message to the big screen, adding elements of life that are inspired by my own. A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"



Added Goldsmith-Thomas: "Jennifer, Benny, and I are elated to be partnering with the visionaries at Mattel Films along with Anthony Ramos, Felipe Vargas and ShadowMachine to bring Bob the Builder back to the screen. The show's ability to promote positive thinking, problem solving and empowerment with a completely original story set in Puerto Rico puts a new spin on a beloved brand, and we can't wait for new and existing fans to connect with these amazing characters."



Commented Bulkley and Campodonico: "Mattel Films' creatively innovative, artist-first storytelling sensibilities align perfectly with our own at ShadowMachine. We are excited to join forces with them, Anthony Ramos, Felipe Vargas, and Nuyorican in crafting an entertaining film for the big screen and bringing to life an all-new chapter in the legacy of Bob the Builder."



The popular Bob the Builder television series, centered on Bob the building contractor and his friends, was originally created with "little builders" (pre-school/early elementary school-aged children) in mind through stories empowering them to work as a team with imagination, positivity, and the right tools. The worldwide syndicated show ran successfully for 12 seasons (1999-2011) and is especially known for Bob's cheerful catchphrase: "Can we fix it? Yes, we can!"



Bob the Builder joins other Mattel Films in development including American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots,



Mattel Films' first theatrical release, Barbie, was released worldwide on July 21, 2023, by Warner Bros. Pictures. The highest grossing film of 2023, Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and is produced in partnership with Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley of LuckyChap and



Ramos is represented by CAA, Door24, and Paul Hastings. Lopez is represented by CAA. Felipe Vargas is represented by CAA,



Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®,



Acclaimed animation production studio ShadowMachine swept the 2023 awards season with its film, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, winning the Oscar®, BAFTA, Annie, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Awards for Best Animated Feature. Co-founded by Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley, the Los Angeles and Portland, OR-based company is an artist-first entertainment house and collective of world-class artists, designers, writers, directors, and producers known for high-quality work in all mediums of entertainment: 2D, 3D/CGI, VR, App creation, stop-motion, and live action. In addition to film, ShadowMachine is internationally renowned for producing several iconic, multi-Emmy and



