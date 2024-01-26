Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 26/01/2024

Todd Tilghman Celebrates The Significance Of Everyday Family Moments With "PB&J"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Todd Tilghman (winner of The Voice season 18) has released the brand new single "PB&J," a moving reminder that the small moment of family life aren't really small at all. You can stream the song now at https://ffm.to/tt_pbj.
"Ultimately, we wanted to write an encouragement to anyone who has any role in the life of a child," the down-to-earth country singer explains. "We wanted to remind them they're doing ok, even if it doesn't feel that way. And we wanted to remind them that some of the most significant times in the life of a child are all the seemingly insignificant times that come between the ones we view as significant."

The song represents the approach that has become expected of Tilghman's sound: accessible country led by formidable vocals, rooted in themes nearest to the singer and songwriter's heart.

He says, "I feel like as an artist I am finally settling into my own identity. No matter what the idea is, it seems like the message almost always becomes faith and family. And I feel really humbled and pleased by that."

Those themes make sense for Tilghman, who is a husband and a dad of eight. Viewers of The Voice were captivated by the strength of the family Todd has built with his wife, Brooke. Stories of parenting their lively crew often weave throughout the artist's music.

Todd Tilghman wrote "PB&J" with Michael Farren (Reba McEntire, Natalie Grant) and Lance Carpenter (Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton). Like the message of the song itself, the lyrics started as something lighthearted and became something so much more.

"The original idea for the song was kind of a goofy one: waking up late, rushing to school, and work, and practice. Forgetting backpacks, and surviving on PB&J sandwiches," Tilghman recalls of the writing process. "It did not take that route."

The chorus exemplifies the meaningful place that the song landed:
"And somehow it happens in the middle of the simple little things parents say
While we're just making 'em a PB&J:
You can do anything you want to do
Be president, maybe fly to the moon
You can be a doctor, a lawyer, a preacher, a farmer
Don't let nothing ever stand in your way."

"PB&J" is Todd Tilghman's first release of 2024, following four singles that he dropped in 2023: "Dig My Grave," "Goodness of God," "Blood, Sweat & Tears" and "Still to Come." This first song opens the artist's year on a note of authentic grounding in his calling as an artist, a dad and a man of faith.

Tilghman sums it up: "This is a tough industry, but I feel like authenticity and hard work always pay off. 2024 is looking like a big year!"
You can find the song now at https://ffm.to/tt_pbj
Learn more about Todd Tilghman at toddtofficial.com






