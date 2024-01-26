Cecile McLorin Salvant Nominated For NAACP Image Award For Outstanding Jazz Album For 'Melusine'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Cécile McLorin Salvant, who has been nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album for Mélusine. Winners will be chosen by public vote, which begins today and closes at 9pm ET on March 10. To have your say, visit naacpimageawards.net and vote for your favorites now. The 55th NAACP Image Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 16, broadcast on BET and CBS.Mélusine is a mix of originals and interpretations of songs dating as far back as the 12th century, mostly sung in French along with Occitan, English, and Haitian Kreyòl. They tell the folk tale of Mélusine, a woman who turns into a half-snake each Saturday after a childhood curse by her mother. "Anyone who thinks they already know the full extent of Cécile McLorin Salvant's artistry should listen to Mélusine without further delay," exclaims Jazzwise. "It's a remarkable recording in several respects. Beautifully recorded, Salvant continues to confound and delight at every turn." Mélusine has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, for Best Jazz Vocal Album; Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals ("Fenestra"); Salvant's previous album, Ghost Song, had been nominated in both categories as well.




