Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 26/01/2024

Cecile McLorin Salvant Nominated For NAACP Image Award For Outstanding Jazz Album For 'Melusine'

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
452 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
434 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
215 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1795 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
201 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
149 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
409 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
343 entries in 24 charts
Cecile McLorin Salvant Nominated For NAACP Image Award For Outstanding Jazz Album For 'Melusine'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Congratulations to Cécile McLorin Salvant, who has been nominated for the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album for Mélusine. Winners will be chosen by public vote, which begins today and closes at 9pm ET on March 10. To have your say, visit naacpimageawards.net and vote for your favorites now. The 55th NAACP Image Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 16, broadcast on BET and CBS.

Mélusine is a mix of originals and interpretations of songs dating as far back as the 12th century, mostly sung in French along with Occitan, English, and Haitian Kreyòl. They tell the folk tale of Mélusine, a woman who turns into a half-snake each Saturday after a childhood curse by her mother. "Anyone who thinks they already know the full extent of Cécile McLorin Salvant's artistry should listen to Mélusine without further delay," exclaims Jazzwise. "It's a remarkable recording in several respects. Beautifully recorded, Salvant continues to confound and delight at every turn." Mélusine has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, for Best Jazz Vocal Album; Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals ("Fenestra"); Salvant's previous album, Ghost Song, had been nominated in both categories as well.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085449 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0055878162384033 secs