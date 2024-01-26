Teenage Dads Return With 'Tale Of A Man' Single





Known and loved for their colourful arrangements of jangly guitars, catchy riffs and infectious melodies, "Tale Of A Man" showcases both breeziness and depth from the breakthrough act with a very Vampire Weekend-esque ring to it. Speaking about the upbeat and infectious new track, vocalist Jordan says:

"Tale of a Man is about your favourite friend and the loving and adventurous relationship that you share, and the challenges you face due to periods of separation. In spite of this you remain invested in your future together, as you lie in wait for what lies ahead for you both."



To mark the occasion, Teenage Dads have also revealed the official video for "Tale Of A Man". To compliment the fun and adventure within the single, the band explain: "it only felt right to capture that but in a fairy tale fashion for the official video clip. The tale follows 4 friends who evade a monster across baron fields, coastlines and seas all in search of their dream destination, Paris." Shot on location in Mornington Peninsula, the band add "We shot the video really close to home, however these places that we've grown up in suddenly felt fantastical once we were clothed in real chain mail. It really felt like a step back in time." Watch it here:



The biggest year to date for the Mornington Peninsula locals, 2023 has seen the band play over 94 shows across 10 different countries, and 3 different continents, including multiple sold out headline shows across the country and one electrifying Splendour In The Grass debut on the Amphitheatre stage.



To celebrate the release of their 'Midnight Driving' EP released in March 2023, Teenage Dads took their energetic and electric live show on the road for a run of headline shows playing to sold out rooms across the east coast (with the tour instantly needing extra shows added and rooms upgraded to keep up with demand).



Taking their out-of-this-world live show international, the band joined good friends and label mates Lime Cordiale on their UK, EU and US headline tour both as a special guest for their shows, as well as playing a run of their own international headline shows in the US and the UK. 2023 also saw the band join the lineups of Groovin The Moo and Yours & Owls Festival, and were Rolling Stone's "secret headliner" at this year's inaugural SXSW Sydney.



"Tale Of A Man" follows on from recent singles "

With 2024 already stacking up to be a huge year, Teenage Dads will be returning to the UK and Ireland for a brand new run of live shows throughout May.



TEENAGE DADS - UPCOMING UK & IRELAND DATES:

SATURDAY, 18 MAY 2024 TUNES IN THE DUNES, CORNWALL - UK

SUNDAY, 19 MAY 2024 THE CAVERN, EXETER - UK

TUESDAY, 21 MAY 2024 THE LOUISIANA, BRISTOL - UK

WEDNESDAY, 22 MAY 2024 THE LODGE, MANCHESTER - UK

THURSDAY, 23 MAY 2024 ACADEMY 2, DUBLIN - IE

FRIDAY, 24 MAY 2024 THE ATTIC, GLASGOW - UK

SATURDAY, 25 MAY2024 A STONES THROW FESTIVAL, NEWCASTLE - UK

MONDAY, 27 MAY 2024 HYDE PARK BOOK CLUB, LEEDS - UK

TUESDAY, 28 MAY 2024 SUNFLOWER LOUNGE, BIRMINGHAM - UK

