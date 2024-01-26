KMFDM Doing It Again? Not Quite So - 'Airhead' Single Previews New Album And US Tour Dates





03/28 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hot on the heels of the release of KMFDM's banger 'LET GO', the first single from their forthcoming album of the same name - set to be released on Metropolis Records on February 2 - comes their second single, 'AIRHEAD'.Defying all common definitions and shredding all pre-conceived notions about who or what KMFDM is or isn't genre-wise, on their second offering, the band delivers a unique gem that lyrically harkens back to growing up in America during the 70s and 80s. It'll have you reminiscing with a wink and a laugh as Lucia Cifarelli delivers the opening lines: "Born the year of the Chia pet - Blondes were in, but I'm brunette - Vietnam and Donkey Kong - I was busy getting high with Cheech & Chong."The accompanying video for 'AIRHEAD', directed and produced by 210 Media, is a sentimental joyride that takes you on a trip down memory lane through the eyes of a child from a bygone era of American life.Rising up lean and mean, KMFDM icelebrates 40 years of conceptual continuity in grand style, 'LET GO' marking their 23rd studio album. The core lineup of Sascha "Käpt'n K" Konietzko, Lucia Cifarelli, Andy Selway and Andee Blacksugar present their signature onslaught of pulse-pounding rhythms, scorching electronics, blistering guitars, and vocals full of grit, growl and grind, addressing the social, political, and cultural ills of a world in perpetual turmoil.From the driving techno, dance, and funk infused thrust of 'LET GO' to the airily melodic and swirling vibes of 'AIRHEAD' and 'TOUCH', the grooving revolutionary oratory and percolating spaghetti western guitar and glitch-laden synth leads of 'TURN THE LIGHT ON' to the sneering and seething riot grrl fury of 'WHEN THE BELL TOLLS', the sinister hip-hop injected 'NEXT MOVE', the downright cinematic and Teutonic electro of 'ERLKÖNIG', and the virulent dub warcry of 'WW 2023' - KMFDM continues to break down barriers and immerse audiences in a bold new reality.Always stylistically diverse, KMFDM continues to bridge the gaps between genres, coalescing into what we know and love as the Ultra Heavy Beat! Konietzko and Cifarelli prove as vicious a team as ever, equally sharing vocal and lyrical duties, with longtime associate MC Ocelot appearing to give 'NEXT MOVE' an extra touch of raucous rap energy. All the while, Blacksugar's prowess on six-strings continues to awe and astound, backed by Selway's dynamic drumming, meshing with Konietzko's masterful programming.Mixed and mastered by Benjamin Lawrenz (VNV Nation, Deep Purple, Saga, Mono Inc., Lord of the Lost), at Chameleon Recording Studios in Hamburg, 'LET GO' signals KMFDM's 40th anniversary loudly and proudly, with Aidan "BRUTE" Hughes' distinctive cover artwork mirroring the album's breakneck power. After four decades, the Ultra Heavy Beat simply refuses to rest in pity and regret, raising a sharpened middle finger at a world in chaos.As of January 26, the 'AIRHEAD' single will be available from fine music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. On February 2, the full 'LET GO' album will be released digitally, on CD and as a Limited Edition Vinyl double LP. Following this, they embark on a month-long US tour, for which tickets are already available for pre-order.Sascha Konietzko - Bass, Beats, Synths & VocalsLucia Cifarelli - VocalsAndy Selway - DrumsAndee Blacksugar - GuitarsMC Ocelot - RapWritten by Blacksugar, Cifarelli, Konietzko, SelwayProduced by Sascha KonietzkoRecorded at Kommandozentrale (Hamburg), Swamp Studios (Florida) & Casa Blacksugar (Brooklyn NY)Mixed by Benjamin Lawrence & Sascha Konietzko at Chameleon & Kommandozentrale (Hamburg)Vocals on 'Airhead' mixed by Veronica FerraroMastered by Benjamin Lawrence at Chameleon (Hamburg)Art by BRUTE!Layout by Chris ZanderArtist photos by Bobby TalamineTRACK LIST:1. Let Go2. Push!3. Next Move4. Airhead5. Turn The Light On6. Touch7. Erlkönig8. When The Bell Tolls9. Totem E. Eggs10. WW 202311. Fillet Manchego Claret & BlowTOUR DATES:03/06 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade03/07 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle03/08 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage03/09 New York, NY - Irving Plaza03/10 Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl03/11 Harrisburg, PA - Harrisburg Midtown Arts CEnter03/12 Boston, MA - Royale03/14 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom03/15 Chicago, IL - Metro Chicago03/16 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club03/17 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue03/18 Omaha, NE - Waiting Room03/20 Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater03/21 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater03/22 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom03/23 San Diego, CA - The Observatory03/24 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater03/25 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore03/27 Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom03/28 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile.



