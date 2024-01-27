Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 27/01/2024

Ariana Grande And 21 Savage Dominate The USA Top40

Hot Songs Around The World

Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
452 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
434 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
215 entries in 20 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1795 entries in 33 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 15 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
201 entries in 16 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
149 entries in 25 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
409 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
343 entries in 24 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The latest edition of USA Top 40, dated January 27, 2024, has been a whirlwind of dramatic shifts, with Ariana Grande's new entry "Yes, And?" taking the music world by storm, debuting at number one. This week's chart is not just about new entries but also about significant movements, showcasing the dynamic nature of music preferences.

Following Grande, Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" holds its position strong at number two, while Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" remains in the top three. Tate McRae's "Greedy" and 21 Savage's new entry "Redrum" round out the top five, adding to the diversity of the chart.

The chart welcomed a significant number of new entries, indicating a shift in musical trends and listener preferences. Alongside "Yes, And?" and "Redrum," other new entries include "Nee-Nah" by 21 Savage, Travis Scott & Metro Boomin, "All Of Me" by 21 Savage, "N.H.I.E." by 21 Savage & Doja Cat, "Igual Que Un Angel" by Kali Uchis & Peso Pluma, and "J Christ" by Lil Nas X. These fresh sounds are captivating the audience, adding diversity and freshness to the chart.



However, it's not just the new entries that are making waves. Significant drops in the chart positions of several songs have also caught the attention of music enthusiasts. Tyla's "Water" experienced a notable drop from 6th to 14th place, while Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" fell from 9th to 20th. Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now" also saw a decrease, moving down from 14th to 24th position. These shifts reflect the ever-changing tastes of the global music audience.

On the flip side, some tracks have seen remarkable climbs. Nicki Minaj's "FTCU" made an impressive leap from 36th to 19th place, and Flo Milli's "Never Lose Me" moved up from 39th to 25th, showcasing their growing popularity.

This week's chart is a vivid reminder of the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry. New artists are making their mark, established ones are maintaining their presence, and some are witnessing significant shifts in popularity. The diversity in genres and artists represents the eclectic taste of the global audience and the dynamic nature of the music industry. As we move further into 2024, these trends are likely to continue, with new names emerging and familiar ones evolving, keeping the world of music vibrant and unpredictable.






