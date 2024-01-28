Melissa Manchester Releases New Single 'Just Too Many People'





Manchester celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her 21st album, The Fellas, a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music. In 2021, Mancester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation's Hall of Fame and she had the pleasure of saluting her longtime colleague, Bette Midler, on The Kennedy Center Honors awards telecast. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and musical icon Melissa Manchester is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with her latest single and accompanying music video, "Just Too Many People," out today. This highly anticipated track marks a new chapter in Manchester's illustrious career, offering a blend of her distinctive vocals and timeless songwriting."Just Too Many People" promises to be a musical journey that showcases Manchester's enduring talent and her ability to connect with listeners on a profound level. The single is a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of human relationships, delivered with Manchester's signature emotive performance. The accompanying music video unfolds within the iconic streets of New York City, capturing the spirit of the song through camera angles and genuine moments featuring Melissa Manchester engaging individuals in the urban tapestry."'Just Too Many People' (Manchester/Poncia) has taken on a much deeper, more nuanced meaning to me these days," claims Manchester. "In a world where we are all connected by social media and smartphones, disconnected isolation and rampant loneliness are a result of much of it. Hopefully my song shines a light on this, showing that human connection is the only enduring solution."In conjunction with the single release, Manchester is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of her newest album, titled RE:VIEW. This album promises a curated collection of tracks that span her illustrious career, providing fans with a comprehensive retrospective and a fresh perspective on her timeless classics.RE:VIEW features legendary guest artists such as Kenny Loggins, Dave Koz, and Dolly Parton, and revisits several of Manchester's Billboard charted hits. The album is a testament to Manchester's enduring impact on the music industry. It has a carefully chosen selection of songs that have resonated with audiences over the years, showcasing the evolution of her artistry and the enduring relevance of her work."I started recording RE:VIEW before the pandemic. Then, as everyone knows, the world shut down," Manchester shares. "I am delighted, at long last - and thanks to the Green Hill team - to be able to present this collection of songs. I am endlessly grateful to my collaborators and songwriters. I have been told over the decades how much many of these songs mean to my fans and followers … for that, alone, I am deeply humbled."To hear more of the inside stories behind the songs on RE:VIEW, and to ask questions of the artist herself, fans can tune in to see Melissa's TalkShopLive event on February 2nd, streaming at 4 PM PT / 5 PM MT / 6 PM CT / 7 PM ET.Fans and music enthusiasts alike can look forward to immersing themselves in the rich melodies and poignant lyrics that have defined Manchester's career. The album is set to be a celebration of her musical legacy, offering both longtime fans and new listeners an opportunity to experience the depth and breadth of her artistic prowess.The GRAMMY winner, who is thrilled "to take my place on Green Hill, a Primary Wave owned label's shining roster alongside some of the world's (and my) most beloved artists, including my musical godmother Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Olivia Newton-John, Duke Ellington, Elvis Presley and Earth, Wind and Fire," recently embarked on a new adventure, debuting as Mrs. Brice in the North American tour of Funny Girl.Manchester - who has previous musical theater experience, including national tours of two Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, Song & Dance and Music Of The Night - sings such beloved selections as "If A Girl Isn't Pretty" and "Who Taught Her Everything She Knows?" Her performances in Funny Girl add to the stunning collection of classics to which she's lent her luminous voice over five decades, including "Midnight Blue," "Don't Cry Out Loud," and "Come In From The Rain."In 1980, Melissa Manchester became the first recording artist in the history of the Academy Awards to have two nominated movie themes in a single year - "Through the Eyes of Love" from Ice Castles and "I'll Never Say Goodbye" from The Promise - and to perform them both on the Oscar telecast.Manchester created the role of Maddy, the title character's mother, on the NBC hit TV series Blossom. She was nominated for a GRAMMY for " Don't Cry Out Loud " in 1980 and she won the GRAMMY Award for Best Female Vocalist in 1982 singing "You Should Hear How She Talks About You."Manchester celebrated her tenure as Artist In Residence at Citrus College with the release of her 21st album, The Fellas, a tribute to the iconic male singers who set the platinum standard for pop music. In 2021, Mancester was inducted into the Great American Songbook Foundation's Hall of Fame and she had the pleasure of saluting her longtime colleague, Bette Midler, on The Kennedy Center Honors awards telecast.



