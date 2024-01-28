Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 28/01/2024

LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre

Hot Songs Around The World

Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
371 entries in 19 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
173 entries in 25 charts
Komet
Udo Lindenberg & Apache 207
352 entries in 7 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
186 entries in 15 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
180 entries in 22 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
440 entries in 27 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
230 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
203 entries in 16 charts
Water
Tyla
233 entries in 20 charts
Fairytale Of New York
Pogues & Kirsty MacColl
393 entries in 9 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
360 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
228 entries in 17 charts
LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off ringing in 2024 with an epic two-night stand at San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, LCD Soundsystem has announced 12 new shows in five North American cities, including a four-night residency in Seattle at the historic Paramount Theatre, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG) this Spring from May 16 - 19. The residency marks the band's first shows in Seattle since 2007 and are the only dates they are scheduled to play in Washington State this year.

Tickets start at $78.50 and go on sale at 10:00 AM on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at www.stgpresents.org or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. All four shows are general admission and all ages. Register now at www.lcdsoundsystem.com for first access to tickets and to receive the password before the artist presale goes live on Tuesday, January 30.

The newly announced shows kick off with a trio of performances on March 21, 22, and 24 in Mexico and include a previously announced headlining appearance at the Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City. The tour will hit the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon on May 14, followed by the four Seattle shows at the Paramount and a May 22 stop at the Armory in Minneapolis, and conclude May 24 - 27 with four nights at Chicago's Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.

LCD Soundsystem is James Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle, Tyler Pope, Korey Richey, Nick Millhiser and Abby Echeverri. For more information about LCD Soundsystem, visit Click Here.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates and stewards the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres in Seattle and an outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Every year, STG presents over 850 events that range from concerts of all genres, comedy and podcast shows, speakers, dance performances, and touring Broadway musicals with its Broadway at the Paramount series, serving a diverse community of nearly one million attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest. STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement Program is at the heart of its mission, serving over 40,000 students and community members through more than 500 events annually. These programs, which are largely at no cost to participants, provide opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide access to the arts through access initiatives. These programs deepen the significance of performances presented at STG venues. STG is also the producer of THING, an annual music and arts festival that was founded by Adam Zacks, STG's Chief Programming Officer and creator of the Sasquatch! Music Festival. THING is an eclectic, all ages experience that celebrates a diverse lineup of local to international musical acts, comedians, and podcasts, and features community workshops and performances from participants in STG's varying Education and Community Engagement programs.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0118210 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0049548149108887 secs