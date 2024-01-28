|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Benjamin Ingrosso Shares New Single 'Kite'
Hot Songs Around The World
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
201 entries in 16 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
422 entries in 22 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
284 entries in 11 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
342 entries in 20 charts
Driving Home For Christmas
Chris Rea
391 entries in 15 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
155 entries in 25 charts
Blinding Lights
Weeknd
1795 entries in 33 charts
Feliz Navidad
Jose Feliciano
285 entries in 22 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
172 entries in 15 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
456 entries in 20 charts
Paint The Town Red
Doja Cat
436 entries in 28 charts
Water
Tyla
218 entries in 20 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
227 entries in 15 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
219 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Ariana Grande Leads A Wave Of New Entries In The Europe Top 100 Chart, As Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe Capture The Top
Foreigner Announces Red Hot Vinyl Just In Time For Valentines Day: Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner (Hot Blooded Edition)
Paramount+ Announces New Documentary "As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" To Premiere February 27, 2024