Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

He's garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on "Saturday Night Live." On the big screen, he's lent his voice to DreamWorks' animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023's TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from TROLLS was nominated for "Best Original Song" at the 2017 Academy Awards. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, renowned musician, actor, and entertainer Justin Timberlake announced his first tour in 5 years with The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.Produced by Live Nation, the first leg of his global outing will include 22-cities and kicks off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC making stops across North America in Seattle, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Atlanta, GA; Miami, FL; Chicago, IL; New York, NY; Boston, MA and more before wrapping up in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on July 9. Additional dates including stops in Europe and the UK will be announced soon. See full ticketing and routing information below.Fans can expect to hear songs from his forthcoming new album Everything I Thought It Was, his latest single " Selfish " out now, and everyone's favorite hits. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut, " Selfish " is the first taste of solo music from Justin since his 2018 Man of the Woods record.Justin's sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE. This weekend, Timberlake will return to Saturday Night Live as musical guest, making the TV debut of his newly released single " Selfish ".How to Get Justin Timberlake TicketsNORTH AMERICA TICKETS:Tickets will be available starting with a fan club presale beginning on Monday, January 29. Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. Additional presales including Verizon and Citi (details below) will run throughout the week. The general onsale begins Friday, February 2 at 10 am local time at Click Here.CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am local time until Thursday, February 1 at 5pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.VERIZON PRESALE: Verizon will offer customers presale access for the Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow World Tour for applicable U.S dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, January 30 at 10am local time to Thursday, February 1 at 5pm local time. For more details visit Verizon Up.VIP Tickets: The tour will also offer a variety of VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include tickets in the exclusive VIP Stage Bar section with in-seat service throughout the night, specially designed VIP gift item, early entrance into the venue & more. For additional information, visit vipnation.comTHE FORGET TOMORROW WORLD TOUR - NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:Mon Apr 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers ArenaThu May 02 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaMon May 06 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San JoseFri May 10 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena*Tue May 14 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego*Fri May 17 - Inglewood, CA - Kia ForumTue May 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint CenterWed May 29 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank CenterFri May 31 - Austin, TX - Moody CenterTue Jun 04 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies ArenaThu Jun 06 - Tulsa, OK - BOK CenterMon Jun 10 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm ArenaWed Jun 12 - Raleigh, NC - PNC ArenaFri Jun 14 - Tampa, FL - Amalie ArenaSat Jun 15 - Miami, FL - Kaseya CenterFri Jun 21 - Chicago, IL - United CenterTue Jun 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenSat Jun 29 - Boston, MA - TD GardenWed Jul 03 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank ArenaThu Jul 04 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark StadiumSun Jul 07 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*Tue Jul 09 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable Justin Timberlake is a multi-talented entertainer, recording artist, record producer, songwriter and actor. Throughout his career, he's sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally, and a further 70 million records as the lead vocalist of *NSYNC. Justin has won ten GRAMMY Awards across the pop, dance and R&B genres, including his successful solo albums Man of the Woods, The 20/20 Experience, FutureSex/LoveSounds, and his debut solo album, Justified - as well as his collaborations with Jay-Z.He's garnered over 23 billion audio and video streams globally and won four Emmy Awards for his memorable stints on "Saturday Night Live." On the big screen, he's lent his voice to DreamWorks' animated franchise phenomena TROLLS, including the third installment, 2023's TROLLS BAND TOGETHER. His hit record "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from TROLLS was nominated for "Best Original Song" at the 2017 Academy Awards.



