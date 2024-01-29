|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Lenny Kravitz To Receive Music Icon Award At 2024 People's Choice Awards
Hot Songs Around The World
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
223 entries in 17 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
420 entries in 27 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
350 entries in 24 charts
Snowman
Sia
217 entries in 18 charts
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
423 entries in 22 charts
All I Want For Christmas Is You
Mariah Carey
1269 entries in 28 charts
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Michael Buble
454 entries in 21 charts
Last Christmas
Wham!
1115 entries in 25 charts
Merry Christmas Everyone
Shakin' Stevens
285 entries in 11 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
159 entries in 25 charts
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
343 entries in 20 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
359 entries in 19 charts
Lover
Taylor Swift
228 entries in 15 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
202 entries in 16 charts
Most read news of the week
Foreigner Announces Red Hot Vinyl Just In Time For Valentines Day: Farewell - The Very Best Of Foreigner (Hot Blooded Edition)
Ariana Grande Leads A Wave Of New Entries In The Europe Top 100 Chart, As Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe Capture The Top
Guns N' Roses Kickstart 2024 With Cinematic A.I. Generated Animated Music Video For Brand New Single "The General"
Performers Revealed For The 2024 Musicares Person Of The Year Tribute Honoring Jon Bon Jovi Hosted By Jim Gaffigan
Paramount+ Announces New Documentary "As We Speak: Rap Music On Trial" To Premiere February 27, 2024