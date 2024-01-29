Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 29/01/2024

Blue Lab Beats Announces New Album 'Blue Eclipse'

Blue Lab Beats Announces New Album 'Blue Eclipse'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY-winning UK duo Blue Lab Beats announced their eagerly anticipated fourth studio album Blue Eclipse, out April 19th via Blue Note Records. The announcement comes with the single "Wait A While" featuring rising UK Neo-soul artist Farah Audhal, and GRAMMY-nominated Amber Navran, the LA-based singer/producer and founding member of neo-soul trio Moonchild.

Blue Eclipse heralds an exciting new era for Blue Lab Beats and the 12 songs reveal the depth and breadth of producer NK-OK, and multi-instrumentalist Mr DM's musical ambition. Featured guests include Mercury Prize nominated Kojey Radical alongside Daley on "Take Time," IDK and Jay Prince on "Say Wow," and Poppy Daniels on the title track.
"The tempo and the vibe of 'Wait A While' brought to mind Tears For Fears' 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' and we wanted to come up with a similar harmonic sequence while maintaining our own sound," explains Blue Lab Beats. "Having Amber and Farah on vocals really enhanced the track and gave us the exact vibe that we needed."

Amber comments "I've been a fan of Blue Lab Beats for a long time and was so excited to get the chance to collaborate! Farah Audhali is also amazing!" while Farah adds "working with Blue Lab Beats is always awesome, (Farah is signed to Blue Adventure Records founded by NK-OK of Blue Lab Beats) and to have Amber Navran on the track too is just crazy! I love how unique her sound is and her verse is just so beautiful!"
"We called this album Blue Eclipse as a nod to Blue Skies, our first EP" Blue Lab Beats continues. "We wanted to embrace some themes and sounds that we've used throughout our career and make an album that truly represents us. Using sky titles acts as a reminder of people in our lives who inspired us and left a very important mark on us. We wanted to welcome old friends as well as new ones onto this project and we are so happy with everyone's amazing contributions."

Starting out as bedroom producers, remixing tracks for A-listers such as Dua Lipa and Rag'N'Bone Man, on to supporting the likes of Roy Ayers and Thundercat, and producing on Kojey Radical's "Reason To Smile," Blue Lab Beats have been dreaming big from the beginning. Their 2018 debut album XOver, a brilliant blend of analog and electronic sounds, included the track "Pineapple," which amassed over 10 million streams alone, while 2022's Motherland Journey proved a work of great musical ambition and imagination featuring vocals from the late great Fela Kuti, as well as one of a kind artists Tiana Major9, Ghetto Boy, Ego Ella May, Kofi Stone, and Pip Millet.

The last two years have seen Blue Lab Beats emerge from the bedroom, and into the ears, minds and hearts of millions of music lovers with over 50 million streams, a GRAMMY for their production on Angelique Kidjo's "Fired Up" track from her Mother Nature LP, a Jazz FM Innovation Award and now 2 MOBO nominations. The pair also contributed the key track "Blow You Away (Delilah)" featuring Afrobeats artist Ghetto Boy for the hugely acclaimed British film Rye Lane, making their silver screen debut when they performed in the movie.

After playing two electrifying sets at Glastonbury Festival in 2023, the Blue Note in Tokyo, Love Supreme in Japan, three shows at Jazzaldia Festival in Spain, a sold out show at the Royal Albert Hall's Elgar Room, a support with Robert Glasper at Jazz A Vienne, then straight on to both Montreux Jazz Festival and Montreal Jazz Festival before ending the year at the legendary KOKO for Global Soul Radio in December, Blue Lab Beats shows no signs of slowing down.






