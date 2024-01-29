Purple Disco Machine Unveils New Track 'Beat Of Your Heart' With Asdis



Proving his passion for the intimacy of the dancefloor the acclaimed producer played more than 160 shows in 2022/23 across Europe, the United States, and South America, with festival appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Ushuaia Ibiza and Dreamland Pride in Central Park New York. A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine has shared his latest single 'Beat of Your Heart' in collaboration with Icelandic artist ÁSDÍS.Combining Purple Disco Machine's trademark disco infused sound with ÁSDÍS's magnetic vocals, the high-energy track is laden with danceable grooves, big synths and catchy melodies. The accompanying music video, directed by NDVD, brings all of the joy of the dancefloor to life intertwining love, freedom and fantasy.Speaking about the track, Purple Disco Machine says: "I was sent the vocals by ÁSDÍS and I immediately fell in love with her voice. I wanted to release the track as a single and we later re-recorded it together in my studio in Dresden, which was really great."'Beat of Your Heart' follows on from Purple Disco Machine's previous single 'Something On My Mind' his collaboration with British artists Duke Dumont and Nothing But Thieves. The track has so far garnered over 20 million streams and received a wealth of support from BBC Radio 1, where it was crowned Vick & Jordan's Tune of The Week, as well as key support from Clara Amfo, Danny Howard and Rickie, Melvin & Charlie. The release also comes after Purple Disco Machine's huge recent remix of The Rolling Stones's track 'Mess It Up'.Purple Disco Machine has been at the forefront of a disco revival, earning accolades and chart success with his infectious grooves. His collaboration with Kungs 'Substitution', achieved over 180 million streams worldwide, becoming another massive European airplay hit (#2 in Europe), and Gold status in Italy, The Netherlands, Hungary and Platinum in France and Belgium as well as being the #2 most played track on German radio in 2023.With an impressive track record that includes Grammy wins and remixes for a multitude of acclaimed artists, Purple Disco Machine has solidified his position as a trailblazer in electronic music. Having received a Grammy for Best Remix Performance on Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' last year, Purple Disco Machine continues to ride a wave of incredible success.The electronic virtuoso has established himself as a chart-topping artist through his collaborations with Sophie and the Giants on tracks including 'Hypnotized', 'In The Dark' and 'Paradise' as well as achieving numerous multi-platinum singles with the likes of Eyelar and Moss Kena. Alongside these achievements, Purple Disco Machine has consistently delivered a series of dancefloor favourites including 'Body Funk', 'Dished (Male Stripper)', 'Rise', 'Playbox' and recent single 'Bad Company'.His recently announced PDM Paradise tour will also take place in autumn 2024, with stop-offs at 13 major European cities.'Beat of Your Heart' ft. ÁSDÍS is out now!PARADISE TOUR 2024:Wed, Oct 2nd - Sporthalle, Hamburg, DEThu, Oct 3rd - Columbiahalle, Berlin, DEFri, Oct 4th - E-Werk, Cologne, DESat, Oct 5th - Wagenhallen, Stuttgart, DEThu, Oct 10th - X-TRA, Zurich, CHFri, Oct 11th - Fabrique, Milan, ITWed, Oct 16th - Transbordeur, Lyon, FRThurs, Oct 17th - Bikini, Toulouse, FRFri, Oct 18th - Olympia, Paris, FRThu, Oct 24th - Progresja, Warsaw, PLFri, Oct 25th - Studio, Krakow, PLSat, Oct 26th - Sasazu, Prague, CZThu, Oct 31st - Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BESat, Nov 1st - Melkweg, Amsterdam, NLSat, Nov 2nd - Den Atelier, LuxembourgÁSDÍS stepped to the forefront last summer with her solo debut single " Angel Eyes ", which propelled her straight into the top 10 German airplay charts. Before, she scored a series of massive hits as a feature guest with artists such as Glockenbach, twocolours, 220KID, Toby Romeo and Daði Freyr, collected over 100 million streams and was certified gold for her single " Dirty Dancing " with Glockenbach.Born in Reykjavik, ÁSDÍS was already throwing her passion into her own song ideas as a little girl. Landing in Berlin a few years ago, which immediately felt "like New York City in the eighties", the multi-instrumentalist, known for her incomparable humor intensively devoted herself to studying singing. Known for her unusual styles in the studio and of course always ready for a prank, she prefers to concentrate her almost endless energy reserves on catchy hooks and melodies that are impossible to get out of your head.So ingrained in his identity, Tino Piontek's artist name Purple Disco Machine is a deliberate homage to his funk hero Prince and the dance flair of Gloria Estefan's Miami Sound Machine. While the sonic identity of Purple Disco Machine grew up in the clubs of East Germany, where his passion for disco and house flourished, he has since evolved to become an all-encompassing radio and streaming king.A suitable title for an artist with well over 1 billion streams and multiple European Airplay Chart toppers across his catalogue with hits such as 'Hypnotized', 'Fireworks', 'Dopamine', and 'In The Dark' and 'Substitution'.Beyond the radio, he has proven to be a club favorite among DJs across the world as the #2 best-selling Beatport Artist of all time with dance floor heaters such as 'Body Funk' 'Dished (Male Stripper)', 'Playbox', and 'Devil In Me feat Duane Harden & Joe Killing-ton'. A Grammy Award winner with a remix of Lizzo's ' About Damn Time', Purple Disco Machine has had huge success with multiple high-profile remixes for the likes of Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, Foals, Calvin Harris, Sir Elton John & Britney Spears, Fatboy Slim, Lady Gaga Ariana Grande, Diplo & SIDEPIECE and the latest for the Rolling Stones.Proving his passion for the intimacy of the dancefloor the acclaimed producer played more than 160 shows in 2022/23 across Europe, the United States, and South America, with festival appearances at Coachella, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, Ushuaia Ibiza and Dreamland Pride in Central Park New York. A dedicated performer and a hit-maker extraordinaire, his influence on the global dance scene will be felt for generations to come.



