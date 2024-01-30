This Year's Top Grammy Nominee SZA, To Perform At "The 66th Annual Grammy Awards"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music's Biggest Night Airs Sunday, Feb. 4 on CBS

· GRAMMY winner and current nominee SZA has been added to the lineup for THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, joining previously announced performers Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Joni Mitchell, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.
· The news broke today on Instagram.

· With nine nominations, SZA is the most-nominated artist this year. Her nominations include: Album of the Year (SOS), Record of the Year ("Kill Bill"), Song of the Year ("Kill Bill"), Best Progressive R&B Album (SOS), Best R&B Song ("Snooze"), Best R&B Performance ("Kill Bill"), Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Love Language"), Best Melodic Rap Performance ("Low") and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Ghost in the Machine").

· Live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and hosted by Trevor Noah, Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 4 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

· THE 66TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers. For more information on the broadcast of the show, visit Paramount Press Express and follow CBS on Facebook, X and Instagram.
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand in the United States. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs in the U.S. only.






