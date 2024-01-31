"I Am: Celine Dion" To Stream On Prime Video Worldwide





The documentary was produced by Irene Taylor, Stacy Lorts, and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amazon MGM Studios announced today that it has acquired worldwide rights to the feature-length Celine Dion documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, this documentary is a snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career of one of the most recognized, respected, and successful performers in pop music history, Celine Dion.This intimate exploration takes viewers on a journey inside Celine's past and present as she reveals her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) and the lengths she has gone to continue performing for her beloved and loyal fans. From visiting her couture touring wardrobe and personal effects to spending time in the recording studio, the documentary captures a global megastar's never-before-seen private life. An emotional, energetic, and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness.The documentary, which was produced by Sony Music Vision, in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films, will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The Prime Video release date will be announced at a later date."This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me," said Celine Dion. "As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.""Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. "This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It's an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can't wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world."Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor's most recent film Trees And Other Entanglements was released last year by HBO and explores our human obsession with the arboreal world. Taylor also recently won a Columbia-DuPont Award for her tragic investigation into one of the most trusted institutions in America, Leave No Trace: A Hidden History Of The Boy Scouts (Hulu). Premiering at Sundance in 2019 and later nominated for Special Merit in Documentary Filmmaking at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements tells Taylor's very personal story about her deaf son, her deaf father, and Ludwig Van Beethoven, as he went deaf while composing his famous sonata. Her other credits include Hear and Now, which won the Audience Award at Sundance in 2007; Beware the Slenderman, which received nominations for an Emmy and two Critics' Choice Awards; The Final Inch, which was nominated for an Academy award and multiple Emmys; Saving Pelican 895; One Last Hug: Three Days At Grief Camp; Open Your Eyes; and Between Sound and Silence.Since bursting onto the global music scene at the age of 13, Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her 40-year career. Having earned five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, the 2016 Billboard Music Award lifetime achievement Icon Award, and recognition from the 2004 World Music Awards as the best-selling female artist of all time, Dion continues to break records. With chart-topping hits featured in blockbuster films including " Ashes " (Deadpool 2), "My Heart Will Go On" (Titanic), and "Beauty and the Beast" (Beauty and the Beast), she is a force in the industry and sets new standards of excellence.In 2021, Dion faced the difficult decision of canceling her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to health concerns. Then, in December 2022, the singer courageously revealed her ongoing battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, ultimately leading to the cancellation of her Courage World Tour. Despite these setbacks, Dion remained dedicated to her craft and persevered, turning her attention to healing. In 2023, she showcased her talents by acting in the romantic comedy film Love Again and released five new songs on the accompanying movie soundtrack.The documentary was produced by Irene Taylor, Stacy Lorts, and Julie Begey Seureau for Vermilion Films and Tom Mackay for Sony Music Vision. Dave Platel and Denis Savage serve as executive producers for Les Productions Feeling alongside Shane Carter for Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Krista Wegener for Sony Music Vision. The sale was negotiated by Sony Music Vision.



